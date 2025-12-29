Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua

Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua29.12.25
Our editorial team traditionally summarizes each year’s results. We recently showcased the editors’ top devices. Now it’s time to share the top news stories on hi-tech.ua in 2025. Only posts from this year were included. We didn’t include evergreen topics. Based on traffic statistics, we compiled a ranking of the most read articles that have recently attracted the most attention.
The focus was on updates to mobile operating systems and shells, high-profile situations surrounding major online platforms, sales data for flagship smartphones, and announcements of affordable gadgets and unusual devices—from electronics with record-breaking battery life to premium personal mobility devices. Below is a selection of the news stories that readers most frequently opened and discussed.
Samsung One UI 0 — details about the shell for Android 16
Samsung is finalizing work on One UI 8, the next major software update for smartphones. The update is based on Android 16 and contains a number of key changes to the interface, functionality, and system architecture.
Facebook has begun banning users for mentioning the Linux OS
Facebook has begun blocking posts and threads containing mentions of the word “Linux.” According to Tom’s Hardware, posts mentioning Linux distributions, related communities, or resources are subject to automatic moderation. Some users have experienced post deletion, account restrictions, or even temporary bans.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the only Android flagship among the top 10 best-selling smartphones of 2024
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra flagship smartphone has become the most popular premium Android device in 2024. According to analytics company Canalys, it ranked ninth in the global sales rankings. Meanwhile, Apple retained the top spot, with its devices occupying seven of the top ten positions.
The Moto G57 Power is equipped with a 7,000 mAh battery and costs only $170
Motorola announced a new addition to its budget smartphone lineup, introducing the Moto G57 Power. Its key feature is its 7,000 mAh battery. According to the company, a single charge should last approximately 3 days, and support for 30W TurboPower fast charging allows for quick recharges.
Spotify has released a major app update for Premium users
Spotify announced a series of updates, which have already begun rolling out gradually. The main changes primarily affect Premium subscribers: the app’s play queue interface has been updated—it now features a new design and instant access to the Shuffle, Smart Shuffle, Repeat, and Sleep Timer buttons.
The Logitech Signature Slim Solar Plus K980 keyboard has infinite battery life thanks to solar charging.
Logitech has introduced the Signature Slim Solar Plus K980 keyboard, which runs on sunlight and artificial light. The new keyboard doesn’t have a USB port or replaceable batteries—it’s powered by a solar panel with Logi LightCharge technology. According to the company, the battery lasts up to 10 years, and in complete darkness, the device can function for up to 4 months.
The $4,000 Mercedes-AMG F1 City Edition electric bicycle accelerates to 45 km/h and comes with a smart helmet.
Mercedes and n+ have unveiled the Mercedes-AMG F1 City Edition electric bicycle. The model is available in three frame sizes and costs $4,000. A smart helmet is available for $400. It syncs with the bicycle, receives telemetry data, and is equipped with adaptive lighting, brake lights, and turn signals. In the event of an accident, it can automatically send a text message to a trusted contact.
Samsung Good Lock app gets new features and widgets
Samsung has released an update to the Good Lock app for Galaxy smartphones, introducing version 3.0.10.1, which includes six significant improvements. The key change is a new interface design, made more modern and intuitive.
iOS 26, iPadOS 26, watchOS 26, and macOS 26 will be released on September 15, 2025
Along with the announcement of the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and Pro/Pro Max models, Apple announced the release date for its new operating systems. They will be available for installation starting September 15, 2025.
Anker Soundcore Work — an AI-powered voice recorder for transcribing and summarizing interviews
Anker has announced the miniature Soundcore Work voice recorder, equipped with AI features for transcribing, summarizing, and highlighting key points of conversations. The device is the size of a coin—it measures just 2.31 cm in diameter and weighs 10 grams. The recorder boasts up to 8 hours of battery life, while the charging case with its built-in battery extends the battery life to 32 hours.
