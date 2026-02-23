Oppo Reno 15 5G smartphone review: confident

Oppo Reno 15 5G smartphone review: confident23.02.26
The Reno series typically occupies a middle ground between Oppo’s mainstream models and flagship offerings. The Oppo Reno15 is no exception: the manufacturer focuses on design, a high-quality display, versatile cameras, and good battery life, without attempting to compete with high-end solutions. The result is a well-balanced smartphone focused on everyday use. Let’s take a closer look.
Design and Construction
The Oppo Reno15 features a thin and moderately heavy body. The smartphone is less than eight millimeters thick and weighs just under two hundred grams. It doesn’t feel bulky. The back panel has a matte finish with a pattern. It’s pleasant to the touch. The straight edges, like a metal frame, make the smartphone feel secure in your hand.
The power and volume buttons are on the right side, while the SIM card tray, USB Type-C port, and external speaker are on the bottom. The top edge houses a microphone array and an infrared port.
The main camera unit is integrated with a superstructure containing three lenses and a flash. They protrude noticeably from the case. Therefore, a case would also be a welcome addition.
The case boasts an enhanced level of dust and water resistance, meeting the IP69 standard, which is unusual for mid-range smartphones. This means the Reno15 is resistant to rain, splashes, and brief exposure to water, and is better protected in everyday use. Overall, the design is familiar, the ergonomics are very good, and the build quality is high.
Display
The front of the smartphone features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. Thanks to the AMOLED matrix, the screen offers deep blacks, high contrast, and rich colors. The bezels are thin and uniform all the way around.
Support for a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz ensures smooth menu scrolling and interface animations. The display is bright enough for comfortable use outdoors, even in sunny weather. Corning Gorilla Glass 7i ensures the screen is scratch-resistant and resistant to minor damage.
Performance and Software
The Oppo Reno15 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, a mid-range processor focused on energy efficiency. Paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM, the smartphone delivers fast system response and smooth multitasking. The 512GB of internal storage is more than enough for storing photos, videos, and apps.
In everyday use, the Reno15 runs smoothly: the interface is responsive, apps open quickly, and switching between them is seamless. The smartphone is suitable for demanding games, but with some limitations – modern titles run smoothly, but not always at maximum graphics settings.
The device runs Android 16 with the proprietary ColorOS 16 interface. It features a wide range of settings, well optimized for the large screen and uncluttered with unnecessary elements. Particular attention has been paid to power saving and smooth system operation.
Cameras
The Oppo Reno15’s camera module appears versatile and designed for a variety of shooting scenarios. The main 50-megapixel sensor features optical image stabilization, which improves the clarity of photos and videos. In daylight, the camera delivers good detail, accurate color reproduction, and a wide dynamic range.
The telephoto module also features 50 megapixels and optical image stabilization. It supports optical zoom up to 7x. 1x and 2x are handled by one sensor, while 3.5x and 7x are handled by the adjacent sensor. This isn’t exactly a feature that has many applications, but it’s certainly an interesting trend.
The 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera is suitable for landscapes and group photos, although it typically lacks detail.
The 50-megapixel front camera supports autofocus, improving the quality of selfies and video calls. Video recording is possible in 4K at up to 60 frames per second. Photo quality declines in the evening, but stabilization and software processing ensure results suitable for social media.
Battery Life and Charging
A noticeable trend in the smartphone market in recent months has been increasing battery capacity. The Oppo Reno 15 has a 6500 mAh battery. Thanks to the combination of a large battery and an energy-efficient processor, the smartphone easily lasts a full day of active use, and with moderate usage, it can last for one and a half to two days without recharging.
80W fast charging support allows for quick battery recharge. Even a short connection to the power grid provides a noticeable boost in battery life, which is convenient for everyday use.
Impressions
The Oppo Reno15 feels like a well-designed and balanced mid-range smartphone. It doesn’t try to impress with record-breaking performance, but it offers a high-quality display, good battery life, water resistance, and versatile cameras. This device is for those seeking stable performance, modern design, and everyday comfort without overpaying for flagship features.
Competitors
Moto Edge 70
Moto’s smartphone offers a slightly different balance of features: the Edge 70’s display is a large 6.67-inch pOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring high brightness and excellent color reproduction. In terms of cameras, the Moto Edge 70 features dual 50MP rear cameras (main and ultra-wide) and a 50MP front camera—a slightly simpler setup than the Reno 15’s telephoto module, but still versatile enough for everyday use. The approximately 4,800 mAh battery supports 68W wired and 15W wireless charging, offering slightly different power delivery scenarios compared to the Reno15. Overall, the Moto Edge 70 offers a design focused on compactness, display, and wireless charging.
Vivo V60 5G
The Vivo V60 5G is another Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 smartphone with its own unique approach to hardware. It combines a large 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a slightly different camera setup: a 50 MP Sony IMX766 main sensor, a 50 MP Sony IMX882 telephoto module, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor, and a front-facing camera. This configuration offers strong versatility for photo and video shooting, especially in portrait and zoom modes. A 6,500 mAh battery with 90W fast charging ensures the smartphone can handle long workloads well and recharge quickly. This model stands out for its emphasis on high-quality photography and a display with curved edges, which offers a different aesthetic compared to the Reno15.
Honor 400
The Honor 400 focuses on cameras and a slim design. Compared to the OPPO Reno15, it offers a slightly different focus: the Honor 400’s display is a 6.55-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution higher than Full HD+ and a 120 Hz refresh rate, yet the smartphone itself is more compact and lighter than the Reno15. The Honor 400’s camera system is focused on detail: the main 200-megapixel module features optical image stabilization. The 50-megapixel front camera also makes this model attractive for selfies and video calls. Compared to the Reno15, it lacks a dedicated telephoto module, but relies on a high-resolution sensor and aggressive software processing. The Honor 400’s battery has a capacity of approximately 5,300–6,000 mAh, depending on the version, and supports fast wired charging at up to 66–80 W. Its battery life is similar to the Reno15’s, but it benefits from a more compact design.
Oppo Reno15 (CPH2825) Specifications
|OS:
|ColorOS 16 (based on Android)
|Screen:
|6.59″ AMOLED, FHD+ (2760×1256), 120Hz, Gorilla Glass 7i
|Processor:
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 (octa-core)
|Graphics:
|Adreno 722
|RAM:
|8 GB LPDDR5X
|Internal Storage:
|512 GB UFS 3.1
|Main Camera:
|Triple:
• 50 MP, f/1.8, OIS
• 50 MP telephoto, f/2.8, OIS
• 8 MP ultrawide, f/2.2
|Front Camera:
|50 MP, f/2.0
|Video:
|4K@60fps, 1080p@60fps, HDR
|Battery:
|6500 mAh
|Charging:
|80W SuperVOOC
|Biometrics:
|In-display fingerprint scanner, face recognition
|Communications:
|5G, LTE, GSM / WCDMA
|Wi-Fi / Bluetooth, NFC:
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, yes
|Connectors:
|USB Type-C
|SIM Cards:
|2× Nano-SIM, eSIM support
|Navigation:
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|Sensors:
|Accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, compass
|Dimensions:
|158.0 × 74.83 × 7.77–7.89 mm
|Weight:
|197 g
|Price:
|$710
