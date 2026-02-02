    

Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more

02.02.26

Poco M8 Pro 5GThe Poco M8 Pro 5G immediately catches the eye with its size and the manufacturer’s desire to offer more than you’d typically expect from a device in this price range. It’s not exactly another mid-range device. Its appearance is perhaps overly flashy, although against the backdrop of similar glossy, sometimes gradient, bricks, this presentation seems fresh. However, we’d compare this appearance to gaming laptops. There’s a lot of decorative elements that try to elevate the device’s appeal.

Design and Ergonomics

 

Poco M8 Pro 5G

 

At first glance, the M8 Pro 5G appears noticeably larger than most of its competitors: its 6.83-inch screen, 8.31 mm thick, and ~205.9 g body feel well-balanced, but not at all light for comfortable one-handed use.

 

Poco M8 Pro 5G

Poco M8 Pro 5G

 

All buttons are concentrated on one edge. On the bottom are the charging port, speaker, and SIM card slot. On the top, the speakers and another speaker remain.

 

Poco M8 Pro 5G

 

The back panel is adorned with a camera module, and a neat frame around the perimeter gives the device a modern look. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front panel adds confidence that the screen will withstand daily abuse. However, we wouldn’t wear it for a minute without the included case. Incidentally, it has a small lip to protect the surface from scratches.

 

Poco M8 Pro 5G

 

Poco hasn’t forgotten the trendy rugged case. The case is claimed to be water- and dust-resistant according to the IP66 standard. Furthermore, it can be submerged in water for extended periods – it claims to pass a 24-hour test at a depth of up to 2 meters.

 

Poco M8 Pro 5G

 

Performance and Features

 

The Poco M8 Pro features an AMOLED display with a resolution of 2772×1280. There are no issues with this display; the market for renowned brands is under threat in this area as well. A refresh rate of up to 120 Hz adds to the user experience. Peak brightness of up to 3200 nits doesn’t detract from the viewing experience and will be comfortable on a sunny spring or summer day.

 

Relatively surprising was the discovery of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. It includes a power-efficient 4nm chip with eight cores running at up to 2.7 GHz. Everyday tasks and gaming won’t be a problem, and power efficiency promises to be excellent.

 

The combination of up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage is no longer surprising. There’s also an 8GB + 256GB option.

 

 

One of the M8 Pro’s most notable strengths is its 6,500mAh battery, which provides a solid day’s battery life and even more active use on a full charge. But even more importantly, the smartphone supports 100W fast charging. HyperCharge technology allows you to restore most of your battery in a very short time, and the smartphone charges to 100% in about 45 minutes.

 

A truly flagship feature is support for reverse charging at up to 22.5W. Charging a smartwatch or other smartphone is quite fast.

 

Other software features include modern AI camera functions, Google Gemini, Dolby Vision on the display, and much more, making the device not just a “budget choice” but a well-balanced, all-round smartphone.

 

Cameras

 

Poco M8 Pro 5G

 

This model’s specifications are straightforward. The main camera is 50 megapixels, but, importantly, it has optical image stabilization. There’s also an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens.

 

Poco M8 Pro 5G

 

For selfies, they’ve installed a fairly large 32-megapixel front camera by modern standards. Video can be recorded in 4K at 30 fps, either from the rear or in 1080p at up to 60 fps—a very modern standard for the mid-range.

 

Impressions

 

The Poco M8 Pro 5G exemplifies how top-end technologies are increasingly making their way into the mid-range segment. While we previously relied on a good screen and capacious battery, we now also have an energy-efficient processor and very fast charging. There may be some nitpicking regarding some compromises such as weight, design, or minor interface flaws, but in its category, the smartphone looks very convincing.

 

Poco M8 Pro 5G

 

Poco M8 Pro 5G Smartphone Specifications

OS: Android 15 + Xiaomi HyperOS 2
Screen: 6.83”, 2772×1280, AMOLED, 120 Hz, 480 Hz touch frequency
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
Graphics: Adreno GPU
RAM, Storage: 8 GB (+up to 8 GB virtual), LPDDR4X + 256 GB, UFS 2.2
Rear Camera:
  • 50 MP, Light Fusion 800 (f/1.6, OIS)
  • 8 MP (f/2.2)
Front Camera: 32 MP (f/2.2)
Card slot: 2×nano-SIM
Communications: Wi-Fi 6e, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, 2G-5G
Navigation: A-GPS, GPS, Beidou, Galileo
Connector: USB Type-C
Sensors:
  • Accelerometer
  • Gyroscope
  • Ambient Light Sensor
  • Proximity Sensor
Fingerprint Sensor: Under the Screen
Protection: IP66
Battery: 6500 mAh
Power Charging: 100W, reverse charging 22.5W
Dimensions: 163.3×78.3×8.3 mm
Weight: 205.9 g
Supplier: Poco Store on AliExpress
Poco M8 Pro Price:
Poco M8 Price:

Rating:

+ Battery life

+ Fast charging

+ Optical image stabilization

 

