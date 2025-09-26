Xiaomi 17 series smartphones unveiled: dual screens, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and 7000 mAh battery

Xiaomi has introduced a new flagship smartphone Xiaomi 17, which has three versions.

The younger company is positioning itself as a compact device with a modern processor, a capacious battery and an improved camera system. In the domestic market, the model is offered at a very attractive price.

Xiaomi 17

The Xiaomi 17 features a 6.3-inch AMOLED display, which is considered compact these days. The screen has a resolution of 2656 x 1220 pixels, supports a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and provides a peak brightness of up to 3500 nits.

The main camera includes a 50 MP main module with a 1/1.31″ sensor and optical image stabilization, a 50 MP telephoto lens with a focal length of 60 mm and a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle module with a viewing angle of 102 °. The front camera also received a sense.

Compared to the previous generation, the battery capacity has increased significantly – from 5400 mAh to 7000 mAh. The smartphone supports wired charging with a capacity of 100 W and wireless charging with a capacity of 50 W. According to the company, one charge will last up to 12 hours of video viewing.

The dimensions of the device are 151.1 x 71.8 x 8.06 mm with a weight of 191 grams, which makes it even more compact than last year’s Xiaomi 15. The novelty is available in four colors: white, dark gray, blue and pink.

Big Xiaomi’s 17

The Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max are positioned as direct competitors to the iPhone 17 Pro and differ from the basic Xiaomi 17 with an additional display, an updated camera system and a redesigned design. For users who prefer devices with a large screen and battery, a Pro Max version has been released.

The Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, complemented by 12 or 16 GB of LPPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage from 256 GB to 1 TB. The battery capacity of the Xiaomi 17 Pro is 6300 mAh, which is more than the previous generation, although less than the basic Xiaomi 17.

In addition, the devices are equipped with an ultrasonic scanner fingerprints in the display, stereo speakers, an array of four microphones, an infrared port and are protected from dust and water according to the IP68 standard. The dimensions of the Xiaomi 17 Pro are 151.1 x 71.8 x 8 mm and weigh 192 g, while the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max is 162.9 x 77.6 x 8 mm and 219 g.

Specifications of the Xiaomi 17 Pro

Xiaomi 17 Pro is equipped with a 6.3-inch M10 LTPO OLED screen with a resolution of 2656×1220 pixels, a peak brightness of 3500 nits and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The main display is supplemented by a second one – a 2.7-inch AMOLED panel on the back cover with the same frequency and brightness level.

The rear display can be used to take selfies with the main camera, control the music player, display notifications and calls. It also supports wallpaper selection, and with a branded retro case it turns into a pocket game console.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max features

In Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, the diagonal of the main display has been increased to 6.9 inches with a resolution of 2608×1200 pixels, it is protected by Xiaomi Shield Glass 3.0. The secondary screen here is also larger — 2.9 inches, with a resolution of 976×596 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max version has a 7500 mAh battery. The smartphones support 100 W fast charging via cable, 50 W wireless charging, reverse power supply and the universal PPS protocol.

The camera unit consists of a 50MP main camera with a Hunter 950L sensor and optical stabilization, a 50MP telephoto module with five times optical zoom and macro photography, as well as a 50MP ultra-wide-angle module. The front camera also received a 50MP sensor and can record video in 4K, while the main one supports shooting in 8K.