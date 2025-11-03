Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors? We’ll explain in our review.

Design and Ergonomics

The Oppo A6 Pro’s weight and dimensions make it feel like a mid-sized modern smartphone – not a mini, but not ultra-large either. The bezels around the screen are moderate, with the front taking up a significant portion of the screen. The 6.57-inch screen is quite large, but its sharply rounded edges make it comfortable to hold.

This model has compact dimensions and is lightweight. Although the latter—as with watches these days, the heavier the watch, the more authoritative it is. The case is made of materials the manufacturer claims are “more durable,” but there are no specific assembly parts or back panel materials. Nevertheless, the build quality is traditionally high—there are no creaks or any play.

More importantly, it boasts complete water and dust resistance—IP69. This means you can take your smartphone swimming or to the beach. A feature once reserved for flagship devices has now literally made its way to everyday models. And that’s awesome.

The “Stellar Blue” color adds a beautiful visual accent. Three other shades are also available, including gray and two patterned variations of pink and crimson.

All of them are available when purchasing a smartphone here in Ukraine, including in the Rozetka marketplace.

Hardware Platform and Equipment

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 chipset. This octa-core processor is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. The mobile processor has two Cortex-A76 cores running at 2200 MHz and six Cortex-A55 cores running at 2000 MHz. In benchmarks, the MediaTek Helio G100 performed faster than the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 and is on par with its counterpart, the MediaTek Dimensity 800. In tests, it achieved speeds ranging from 26 to 60 fps. It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory.

The phone has sufficient performance for everyday tasks, such as social media, video viewing, and web surfing. More demanding tasks (such as resource-intensive 3D games at ultra settings) may experience limitations: the chipset is not top-tier, but very close.

The display is an AMOLED, 6.57-inch diagonal, with a resolution of 1080×2372 pixels. The refresh rate is up to 120 Hz. The pixel density is 397 ppi.

According to sources, the maximum brightness in HBM mode can reach ~1400 nits.

The display meets modern requirements for comfortable video viewing, UI interaction, and casual gaming—color reproduction and smoothness should be at a decent level. Other cool features include a fingerprint scanner built under the display.

The rest of the earring features a pair of stereo speakers. A USB Type-C port is also used, supporting external storage and charging other devices. Wi-Fi (802.11ac), Bluetooth version 5.4, and NFC are supported.

Cameras

The main camera is a 50-megapixel module with an f/1.8 aperture. The secondary sensor is a 2-megapixel distance sensor. The front camera is a 16-megapixel camera. Video recording with the main camera is up to 1080p@30/60fps.

In practice, photos should be good in good lighting, especially with the main sensor. The lack of optical image stabilization (OIS) is a potential limitation for shooting video or moving scenes.

Battery and Charging

The 7,000 mAh battery supports 80W wired charging. Reverse wired charging is also supported. This means you can expect a long battery life, especially with moderate usage. 80W charging allows the device to resume operation more quickly after being turned off, which is useful in everyday life.

Impressions

This smartphone is suitable for those who want a good set of features without jumping into the ultra-premium segment. If you actively use your phone all day, travel, or are often out and about, a large battery and ample storage will come in handy.

If you’re a gamer who strives for maximum graphics or a photography enthusiast who prioritizes the camera, you might want to consider models with higher performance or a camera with optical image stabilization.

The Oppo A6 Pro is a good mid-range option with an emphasis on battery life, a large display, and modern features. There are some compromises—as with any device in its segment—but the phone boasts many flagship features for its class.

Characteristics of the Oppo A6 Pro smartphone (CPH2799)

OS: Android 15 + ColorOS 15 Screen: 6.57”, 1080×2372, AMOLED, 120 Hz Processor: MediaTek Helio G100 Graphics: Mali-G57 MC2 RAM, Storage: 8 GB (+up to 12 GB virtual), LPDDR5X + 256 GB, UFS 3.1 Main Camera: Wide 50 MP, f/1.8 2 MP depth sensor, f/2.4 Front camera: 16 MP, f/2.4 Card slot: 2×nano-SIM Communications: Wi-Fi 802.11ac, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4 Navigation: A-GPS, GPS, Beidou, Galileo Connector: USB Type-C Sensors: Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Light sensor

Proximity sensor Fingerprint sensor: Under the screen Protection: IP69 Battery: 7000 mAh Charging Power: 80 W Dimensions: 158.2×5×8 mm Weight: 188 g Supplier: Oppo Representative Office in Ukraine Price: 11 999 ₴ in Rozetka

Rating:

+ bright screen

+ Large battery

+ protection from water and saw

+ fingerprint scanner under the screen

- the camera is no longer enough for bright minds

- there is no 3.5mm headphone jack

Andrew Kucherenko

News editor News editor