Oppo A5 Pro 5G smartphone with 120 Hz screen and Dimensity 6300 costs UAH 9,999

Oppo has announced the start of sales in Ukraine of a new entry-level smartphone – Oppo A5 Pro 5G. The device is aimed at users who value a high level of protection and long battery life.

The model is equipped with a 6.67-inch IPS screen with a resolution of 1604 x 720 pixels, support for a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a peak brightness of up to 1000 nits. The manufacturer also provides the ability to control the device with gloves thanks to Glove Touch technology. The device is built on the basis of the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and is equipped with 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM with 256 GB of built-in storage of the UFS 2.2 standard.

The main camera of the Oppo A5 Pro 5G consists of two sensors: the main 50-megapixel module is supplemented by an auxiliary 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The front camera, located in the round cutout of the display, received an 8-megapixel sensor. The smartphone offers a number of functions based on artificial intelligence, including retouching tools, removing glare and blurring, as well as image editing capabilities.

A feature of the device was support for underwater shooting without the use of protective cases. This functionality was implemented due to compliance with the IP69 standard and military certification for shock resistance. A 5800 mAh battery with support for 45 W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology is responsible for autonomous operation. Stereo speakers with Ultra Volume mode are provided for sound reproduction, which increases the volume by up to 300%.

The smartphone runs ColorOS 15.0 based on Android 15. In Ukraine, the Oppo A5 Pro 5G is available at a recommended price of 9999 hryvnias. As part of the promotion, which runs from June 2 to 22, 2025, buyers will receive Oppo Enco Buds3 Pro wireless headphones as a gift. There are two color options to choose from – black-brown and olive-green, with the back panel of the latter version made of vegan leather.