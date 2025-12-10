Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table

There comes a time in every man’s life when the thrill of driving a real car isn’t enough. Saving for a supercar is still a long way off, so more affordable solutions come into play. Logitech has released several generations of gaming wheels with pedals and gearshifts over its history. We even reviewed such a controller, created in collaboration with Momo. Today, we’ll tell you about the new Logitech G29 and its 6-speed Driving Force Shifter.

Design and Ergonomics

What can I say, this is a sports steering wheel that’s in no way inferior to a real one. It’s a three-spoke model with a flattened bottom. Ergonomically, it’s a typical sports steering wheel. Beyond its purely cosmetic features, it features a small diameter, finger rests, and a blue zero-position marker.

The steering wheel has slightly more buttons than usual, but Formula 1 fans will find them useful. The steering wheel is covered in a leatherette wrap with genuine stitching. The wrap even has some minor imperfections. The wheel’s base is made of anodized aluminum, with the metal visible in the center beneath the buttons. The wheel shaft, however, is made of steel. The drive mechanism is gear-driven. Direct drive is also available, which provides even better responsiveness, but these solutions are significantly more expensive. Furthermore, gaming wheels with direct drive require fine-tuning to ensure the power steering works properly.

Matching the center marker are two pairs of blue buttons. This is the PlayStation version, so we see a four-way switch and four buttons straight from Sony consoles. Separately located is a large red rotary wheel for scrolling or paging, and a button for confirming a selection. The PlayStation Store profile control buttons are concentrated on the bottom edge.

There are two gearshift paddles behind the steering wheel. They have a satisfying click and a firm feel. They’re quick to press, though we found the return time a bit slow. It’s possible that with some particularly fast shifts, the paddles might not return quickly enough.

The housing behind the steering wheel is plastic and features two clamping knobs. A clever touch: once tightened to the desired position, they can be tucked away using the spring-loaded housing.

The pedals are mounted on a solid frame. The clutch, brake, and gas pedals are all just like the real thing. The pads are also polished steel. The heel pad is made of plastic, albeit textured. The foot stays in place. The base has eight rubber feet, which are supposed to prevent slipping. However, due to the rather stiff brake pedal spring, the pedals constantly tend to move too far back or push the user away if they’re playing on a wheelchair with wheels. We’ve seen reports of DIYers replacing the spring with a softer one to make the brakes more linear. However, this is done at your own risk and will likely void the warranty.

The Logitech Driving Force Shifter feels a little more toy-like than a steering wheel. It’s a six-speed model. Reverse gear is located to the left of sixth.

The housing features similar clamp knobs and the company logo. There are no other indicators or buttons. The Logitech Driving Force Shifter is an add-on to the steering wheel. It duplicates the paddle shifters behind the steering wheel and is designed to add realism. We believe it would be most suitable for simulators such as truck driving, bus driving, taxi driving, and vintage rally simulators. In the first two, the slower tempo allows for more precise shifting and feel. Rallies from the 2000s and earlier will evoke the atmosphere when safety systems weren’t as prevalent.

The sound of the gearshifts and the ergonomics feel more “grown-up” than its design. It’s funny how, out of habit, the phrase “I can’t engage a gear” is constantly heard at first. Although you have to understand that this is simply a button not being pressed properly. Overall, it’s quite realistic.

Game Experience and Impressions

The Logitech G29 gaming wheel is a high-quality and versatile solution. It’s suitable for both children and adults seeking a full simulation experience. You can use minimal add-ons and drive an automatic transmission. You can also add paddle shifters, like in modern cars. Or you can connect the Logitech Driving Force Shifter for the ultimate experience when combined with a three-pedal unit. Moreover, full support for all peripherals is already provided by 84 arcade and simulator games. Incidentally, the company is currently selling the entire package: wheel, pedals, and shifter, for the price of a wheel and pedals. The shifter is essentially free.

Trueforce technology enhances the immersive experience by vibrating not only the wheel but also the entire base. However, it’s not available in all games, only in a few:

Assetto Corsa Competitzione;

Dirt Rally 2.0;

Gran Turismo 7;

F1 24;

Forza Motorsport;

There’s practically nothing to complain about with the Logitech G29. You can customize the sensitivity and key assignments in the G Hub app. You can reduce the steering wheel’s range from 900° in both directions to, say, 600°. This will increase steering sensitivity. However, the freewheel will remain; the wheel will physically rotate the same two and a half turns in each direction.

Couch gaming professionals might find the gear mechanism a bit awkward and less precise than the direct drive mechanism found in racing wheels. But for us, as average, seasoned gamers, it’s perfectly adequate. It’s simply incomparable to those Chinese, round-shaped knockoffs. The combination of high-quality materials, good ergonomics, Trueforce technology, and fine-tuning ensures an excellent experience for arcade and advanced racing games.

Specifications of the Logitech G29

Mechanism: Gear transmission Rotation angle: 900° Buttons: 18 including D-pad, rotary switch Shift Gears: Steering wheel paddle shifters Interface: USB Materials: Steel, aluminum, plastic Steering wheel dimensions: 270x260x278 mm Steering wheel weight: 2.25 kg Dimensions Pedals: 428.5x311x167 mm Pedal weight: 3.1 kg Price: 14999₴

Specifications of the Logitech Driving Force Shifter

Interface: USB Materials: Steel, aluminum, plastic Dimensions: 206.5 x 176.4 x 146.2 mm Weight: 760 g Compatibility: Logitech G923, G29, and G920 Price: 2799₴

Rating:

+ Ergonomics

+ Functionality

+ Cost

- Tight brake pedal

Michel Chernovoj

Editor Editor