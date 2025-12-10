Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table

Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table10.12.25
There comes a time in every man’s life when the thrill of driving a real car isn’t enough. Saving for a supercar is still a long way off, so more affordable solutions come into play. Logitech has released several generations of gaming wheels with pedals and gearshifts over its history. We even reviewed such a controller, created in collaboration with Momo. Today, we’ll tell you about the new Logitech G29 and its 6-speed Driving Force Shifter.
Design and Ergonomics
What can I say, this is a sports steering wheel that’s in no way inferior to a real one. It’s a three-spoke model with a flattened bottom. Ergonomically, it’s a typical sports steering wheel. Beyond its purely cosmetic features, it features a small diameter, finger rests, and a blue zero-position marker.
The steering wheel has slightly more buttons than usual, but Formula 1 fans will find them useful. The steering wheel is covered in a leatherette wrap with genuine stitching. The wrap even has some minor imperfections. The wheel’s base is made of anodized aluminum, with the metal visible in the center beneath the buttons. The wheel shaft, however, is made of steel. The drive mechanism is gear-driven. Direct drive is also available, which provides even better responsiveness, but these solutions are significantly more expensive. Furthermore, gaming wheels with direct drive require fine-tuning to ensure the power steering works properly.
Matching the center marker are two pairs of blue buttons. This is the PlayStation version, so we see a four-way switch and four buttons straight from Sony consoles. Separately located is a large red rotary wheel for scrolling or paging, and a button for confirming a selection. The PlayStation Store profile control buttons are concentrated on the bottom edge.
There are two gearshift paddles behind the steering wheel. They have a satisfying click and a firm feel. They’re quick to press, though we found the return time a bit slow. It’s possible that with some particularly fast shifts, the paddles might not return quickly enough.
The housing behind the steering wheel is plastic and features two clamping knobs. A clever touch: once tightened to the desired position, they can be tucked away using the spring-loaded housing.
The pedals are mounted on a solid frame. The clutch, brake, and gas pedals are all just like the real thing. The pads are also polished steel. The heel pad is made of plastic, albeit textured. The foot stays in place. The base has eight rubber feet, which are supposed to prevent slipping. However, due to the rather stiff brake pedal spring, the pedals constantly tend to move too far back or push the user away if they’re playing on a wheelchair with wheels. We’ve seen reports of DIYers replacing the spring with a softer one to make the brakes more linear. However, this is done at your own risk and will likely void the warranty.
The Logitech Driving Force Shifter feels a little more toy-like than a steering wheel. It’s a six-speed model. Reverse gear is located to the left of sixth.
The housing features similar clamp knobs and the company logo. There are no other indicators or buttons. The Logitech Driving Force Shifter is an add-on to the steering wheel. It duplicates the paddle shifters behind the steering wheel and is designed to add realism. We believe it would be most suitable for simulators such as truck driving, bus driving, taxi driving, and vintage rally simulators. In the first two, the slower tempo allows for more precise shifting and feel. Rallies from the 2000s and earlier will evoke the atmosphere when safety systems weren’t as prevalent.
The sound of the gearshifts and the ergonomics feel more “grown-up” than its design. It’s funny how, out of habit, the phrase “I can’t engage a gear” is constantly heard at first. Although you have to understand that this is simply a button not being pressed properly. Overall, it’s quite realistic.
Game Experience and Impressions
The Logitech G29 gaming wheel is a high-quality and versatile solution. It’s suitable for both children and adults seeking a full simulation experience. You can use minimal add-ons and drive an automatic transmission. You can also add paddle shifters, like in modern cars. Or you can connect the Logitech Driving Force Shifter for the ultimate experience when combined with a three-pedal unit. Moreover, full support for all peripherals is already provided by 84 arcade and simulator games. Incidentally, the company is currently selling the entire package: wheel, pedals, and shifter, for the price of a wheel and pedals. The shifter is essentially free.
Trueforce technology enhances the immersive experience by vibrating not only the wheel but also the entire base. However, it’s not available in all games, only in a few:
- Assetto Corsa Competitzione;
- Dirt Rally 2.0;
- Gran Turismo 7;
- F1 24;
- Forza Motorsport;
There’s practically nothing to complain about with the Logitech G29. You can customize the sensitivity and key assignments in the G Hub app. You can reduce the steering wheel’s range from 900° in both directions to, say, 600°. This will increase steering sensitivity. However, the freewheel will remain; the wheel will physically rotate the same two and a half turns in each direction.
Couch gaming professionals might find the gear mechanism a bit awkward and less precise than the direct drive mechanism found in racing wheels. But for us, as average, seasoned gamers, it’s perfectly adequate. It’s simply incomparable to those Chinese, round-shaped knockoffs. The combination of high-quality materials, good ergonomics, Trueforce technology, and fine-tuning ensures an excellent experience for arcade and advanced racing games.
Specifications of the Logitech G29
|Mechanism:
|Gear transmission
|Rotation angle:
|900°
|Buttons:
|18 including D-pad, rotary switch
|Shift Gears:
|Steering wheel paddle shifters
|Interface:
|USB
|Materials:
|Steel, aluminum, plastic
|Steering wheel dimensions:
|270x260x278 mm
|Steering wheel weight:
|2.25 kg
|Dimensions Pedals:
|428.5x311x167 mm
|Pedal weight:
|3.1 kg
|Price:
|14999₴
Specifications of the Logitech Driving Force Shifter
|Interface:
|USB
|Materials:
|Steel, aluminum, plastic
|Dimensions:
|206.5 x 176.4 x 146.2 mm
|Weight:
|760 g
|Compatibility:
|Logitech G923, G29, and G920
|Price:
|2799₴
Rating:
+ Ergonomics
+ Functionality
+ Cost
- Tight brake pedal
Editor
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
A speaker has long ceased to be just an accessory for a smartphone. It has become a tool for creating an atmosphere – from a small meeting to a large-scale party.
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Best 27-, 32-, and 34-inch monitors: right choice for gaming or work
Which Xiaomi, Redmi or Poco smartphone buy – top Xiaomi 2025 lines
Toyota GR GT and GR GT3 will have V8 engines and more than 640 hp car Toyota
The Toyota GR GT sports car received a new 4-liter twin-turbo V8 with a dry sump lubrication system, combined with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The Doogee V Max LR rugged smartphone is equipped with a 20,500 mAh battery protection smartphone
The Doogee V Max LR smartphone is equipped with a 6.58-inch IPS display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor.
Toyota GR GT and GR GT3 will have V8 engines and more than 640 hp
Philips introduces the world’s first 1000Hz gaming monitor
Apple and Samsung ranked in the top 10 smartphones in Q4 2025
Netflix buys Warner Bros for $82.7 billion
Microsoft will redesign the Run menu for the first time in 30 years
Android will soon have the ability to mark call as important
EU fined X social network for €120 million
Analysts have noted a stunning failure in sales of the Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup truck
DOOM game launched in PCB designer