GTA VI will definitely be released in 2026 and will cost less than $100   

GTA VI will definitely be released in 2026 and will cost less than $10007.01.26
Grand Theft Auto VI remains, without exaggeration, the most anticipated game not only this year, but also in the last decade. Market analysts agree that the new Rockstar Games project has every chance of becoming the most successful and profitable entertainment product in the history of the media industry, so the responsibility for the release is extremely high.
Rockstar Games, together with publisher Take-Two Interactive, are striving to release the most polished product possible and have postponed the game’s release date twice. Against this background, fears have increased among gamers about a possible third postponement, however, according to authoritative insider Tom Henderson, this scenario should not be expected.
When will GTA VI be released
On the Insider Gaming Weekly podcast, Henderson, who is considered one of the most reliable sources in the gaming industry, said that Grand Theft Auto VI will definitely be released in November 2026 and no new delays are expected. According to him, the project is already practically ready, and the developers are using the additional year exclusively for final polishing so that the technical state of the game at launch is as stable as possible.
Journalist Mike Straw, who also participated in the podcast, suggested that Rockstar could use the information about the full readiness of GTA VI for release to remove the information focus from the high-profile scandal surrounding the dismissal of 31 employees. According to him, the situation has become so public that it is already being considered at the level of the British government.
Separately, Tom Henderson urged not to trust rumors about the possible price of GTA VI at $100. He is convinced that the standard edition of the game will cost no more than $80, even taking into account the scale of the project and inflationary processes in the industry.
For now, the official release date for Grand Theft Auto VI remains November 19, 2026. The game is due to be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles.
