Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua

We summarize the year among devices. Having tested more than three dozen devices this year, we were able to get acquainted with some rather interesting new products. The best gaming laptops, mice for work, keyboards for games, smartphones and wireless headphones – here is an incomplete list of what companies were able to provide this year. Among them, we will note the most interesting and those that we can recommend buying.

 

Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID: fine tuning

Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID

The Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard doesn’t just offer the company’s high quality and mechanical switches. It also allows you to change some button operation parameters. Let’s talk in more detail

 

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16: the golden mean

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 PHN16-72 NH.QRFEU.005

 

We have already tested the balanced gaming laptops Acer Nitro 16, Predator Helios 16 and Predator Helios Neo 14. Today we will talk about the enlarged version of the latter – Predator Helios Neo 16.

 

Oppo Enco Buds3 Pro – long-lasting wireless headphones

 

Oppo Enco Buds3 Pro

 

Oppo Enco Buds3 Pro is a fresh model in the company’s headphone line with an updated design and good autonomy. We told you more.

 

Logitech MX Master 4: feedback

 

Logitech MX Master 4 test

 

Logitech has released a new version of its flagship mouse The Logitech MX Master 4 model not only has excellent ergonomics, but also received a number of additions in the form of buttons and their functions.

 

Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone

 

Ajax IndoorCam

 

Ajax IndoorCam is an indoor video surveillance camera. It is a universal solution for home and office, bordering on the home and professional segments.

 

Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging

 

Ugreen Uno powerbank

 

Let’s talk about the Ugreen Uno portable battery with a nominal capacity of 10,000 mAh and a set of additional goodies.

 

ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025): new league
ASUS ROG Strix G16 height=

New ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) The G615LWН is equipped with a top-of-the-line Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card. Let’s see what it has to offer in the new generation

 

Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not smartphone, not tablet, something more

 

Samsung Galaxy Fold7 test

 

The Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphone series is interesting not only due to its foldable design and large display. In the new generation, the model has an even larger screen, advanced cameras, powerful stuffing and improved ergonomics.

 

Logitech steering wheel Logitech with pedals and gear selector: sports car on table

 

Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel

 

There comes a time in every man’s life when the thrill of driving a real car is not enough. Let’s talk about the Logitech G29 gaming steering wheel for PC and PlayStation, as well as the addition of the 6-speed Driving Force Shifter gearbox.

Andrey Kucherenko
Andrew Kucherenko
News editor
   

