Samsung releases AI-powered water filter24.08.25
Samsung has introduced a smart water filter costing about $1,000. According to the manufacturer, the device is capable of removing up to 82 types of harmful impurities, which exceeds the performance of most competitors. The filter uses a four-stage purification system, effectively eliminating heavy metals, microplastics and other contaminants. Every three days, the metal part undergoes electrolysis, destroying accumulated microorganisms.
During the electrolysis of water, hydrogen and oxygen are released. Atomic oxygen is highly reactive and is able to form both ordinary oxygen (O₂) and ozone (O₃). Ozone is often perceived as a safe alternative to chlorine for disinfecting water. Thus, Samsung uses water itself and electricity for sterilization, doing without chemical additives.
If the device is not used for four hours, it automatically drains the water, preventing its stagnation.
The Bixby system integrated into the filter provides voice control: it will remind you of the need to replace the cartridge, set the required amount of water and its temperature for certain dishes. At the same time, the filter functions can also be used via a mobile application, without resorting to a voice assistant, which makes it part of the smart home ecosystem.
Obviously, Samsung seeks to stand out even in the market of such simple devices as water filters, offering innovations and functions that attract the attention of those who are willing to pay for advanced technology and demonstrate status through the purchase of unusual and expensive gadgets.
