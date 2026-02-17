Logitech G G325 headphones review: reliable and long-lasting

Logitech G has released a new gaming headset that offers good ergonomics, stable connectivity, and long battery life at a very reasonable price. Let’s talk about the Logitech G G325 in more detail.

Design and Ergonomics The G325 model does not occupy a senior position in the model range. However, it looks good. Although the headphones have a utilitarian plastic case, it is worth noting its scratch resistance and versatility in terms of design. Some may find the deliberately rounded shapes too minimalistic and inappropriate, but this is a matter of taste. The total weight is small, compared to similar models G325 one of the lightest. However, they sit confidently on the head due to a fairly tight headband. It does not press on the head itself thanks to the fabric spacer with filler, but at first it is unusual for the ears. According to experience, over time the stiffness of the headband decreases and during active sports, for example, the headphones can slip. But when used at a table or console on the sofa, this is not a problem. The cups are usually connected by a cable through the headband, and each one has a twisted purple wire going from it. Perhaps there may be a question about its durability. We have had the previous model with the same layout for more than a few years, we have not observed any problems with breakage or stretching. Power, Bluetooth activity, and the built-in microphone are controlled by buttons on the left earcup. All are grouped together, but have different shapes and textures. So, once you get used to it, it will be easy to find the right key with your fingers.

In terms of color solutions, there are only three of them – black, white and purple. The aforementioned wiring and volume buttons in them are purple, turquoise and orange, respectively. Such interesting design accents.

Equipment Ігрові навушники Logitech G G325 мають виключно бездротові способи підключення до ПК, портативної консолі або смартфона. With computers, you can use a USB receiver that provides communication via the proprietary Lightspeed protocol. You can also use Bluetooth – a good solution for laptops and mobile devices, but in some cases, experienced users may notice a delay in sound transmission. Although video services and games have long overcome this. Logitech G325 is a mid-range model, so the more common 40 mm drivers in the headphones have been replaced with more compact 32 mm ones. There are some concessions, but considering the price and general equipment, the headphones sound quite good. They are universal and quite suitable for games and music, especially if you successfully adjust the equalizer. An important innovation of the G325 model was support for 24-bit sound, which allows you to get a higher-quality and processed sound. In G Hub, you can use pre-written frequency settings presets – both for games of different genres and for watching media. Also for streams, the application has audio-flaps of inserts and special effects that will diversify the broadcast of videos with the presenter. The microphone is built into the left cup of the case. Despite the fact that it is quite far from the voice source, audio processing algorithms make the voice transmission high-quality. Their autonomy will definitely be a big advantage. No joke, a day at an average volume level. With daily gaming, a couple of hours of battery life will last for a week and a half. And with a long skating rink with friends, you won’t have to worry that the headset will suddenly run out of power. And no one forbids charging it for half an hour while using it and continuing to enjoy wireless gaming. An important innovation of the G325 model is support for 24-bit audio, which allows for higher-quality and more refined sound.





Impressions Logitech G G325 is a confident representative of the middle class of gaming headsets. The manufacturer did not chase bass or super-volume sound. The emphasis is on ergonomics and autonomy. And it worked out. Light, comfortable and beautiful headphones provide a day of use. The microphone works in conjunction with software algorithms that improve voice transmission. We can safely recommend this model to beginner gamers or those who want to get affordable headphones from a top brand. Starting today, the Logitech G G325 has started selling in Ukraine.

Specifications LogitechG G325Lightspeed Speaker diameter: 32 mm Frequency range: 20 – 20,000 Hz Impedance: 32 Ohms Microphone frequency range: 100 Hz – 7 kHz Support 24-bit audio: yes Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2, Lightspeed Interface: USB Type-C Noise cancellation: yes, with AI Remote control: no Dimensions: 194×187×81 mm Weight: 212 g Supplier: Logitech representative office in Ukraine Price: 11999 UAH