Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning

Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning10.02.25
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID, as you know, is a keyboard with a reduced number of keys – without a numeric keypad. TKL (Tenkeyless) keyboards are popular in gaming due to their size and the absence of number keys on the side, which are rarely needed during games.
Like other gaming devices from the company, the keyboard was created taking into account the wishes of esports players. After all, the Logitech G brand has been a sponsor of leading gaming teams for many years. This has affected not only the design, but also some of the functionality.
The keyboard comes in three colors – black, like ours, white, and pink. The latter is quite rich and has a rich color, unlike the pink shades we see in other devices.
Design and ergonomics
The Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard generally looks concise. It has a fairly large weight for its dimensions. We did not notice any parasitic sounds or loud feedback when pressing mechanical switches. The assembly and ergonomics of the keyboard are at the highest level.
The model has a “skeleton”-format case, in which the keys are visible from the side. Nothing covers them from the side. Only above the main field of keys is there an additional strip. In the upper left corner, the keyboard is decorated with the logo of the Logitech G gaming division. Next are the buttons for recording keystroke sequences, turning the backlight on and off, and controlling media playback – play/pause, rewind, and turning audio on/off. On the right is a large drum-shaped knob that adjusts the volume level. It cannot be reassigned to other functions, such as image zooming.
The keycaps are slightly concave, have a standard size and height. The overall height of the keyboard is large and may require a wrist rest to increase comfort. But there is none in the kit. Additionally, in the box you can find an almost two-meter connection cable from USB Type-A to USB-C.
The Latin characters are illuminated by LEDs very well. When the keyboard is turned off, they are not visible at all. The Cyrillic alphabet is decorated with stickers and is not illuminated in any way, considering the gaming accessory, this cannot be called a critical oversight. Additional keys on top are also illuminated. The volume wheel does not glow.
The keyboard base has five oblong rubber feet. The height above the table can be adjusted in three ranges. When the feet are hidden, in the middle position (0.5 cm higher) and at the maximum raised position (1.5 cm).
Inside
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID has received mechanical, emphasized analog switches. This means that the pressing force here, although static, can be adjusted. This is done through the proprietary Logitech G Hub program. The range is large – from 0.1 to 4 mm in steps of one tenth. That is, you can set the value at which the keys will need to be barely touched or, conversely, pressed completely.
What is also interesting is that this value is selected for all or each key separately! It is difficult for us to assess the significance of such opportunities from the point of view of amateur gaming, but we believe that it will help professional players.
Of course, the keyboard allows you to record a sequence of keystrokes and activate such a macro by pressing one or two buttons.
The backlighting of the keys plays not only an aesthetic role. Traditionally, dozens of animation options are available, any shades in the spectrum and combinations of their changes.
Impressions
The keyboard generally looks concise, although it has a fairly large weight for its dimensions. We did not notice any parasitic sounds or loud feedback when pressing the mechanical switches. The assembly and ergonomics of the keyboard are at the highest level.
The Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard, although it belongs to the upper middle class of gaming devices, offers features that we have not encountered before. The choice of actuation height, soft mechanical switches and high-quality assembly – all together make this device suitable for professional gaming.
Keyboard features Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID
|Number of keys:
|87 + 6 additional + volume wheel
|Switches:
|Magnetic analog
|Connection:
|USB Type-C
|Travel:
|0.1-4 mm
|Actuation force:
|35 g
|NKRO anti-ghosting:
|yes
|Backlighting:
|RGB with settings
|Cable:
|detachable, 1.8 m
|Dimensions:
|357x150x38 mm
|Weight:
|1.1 kg
|Compatibility:
|Windows 11, MacOS 10.11 and above
|Price:
|8499 UAH
Rating:
+ ergonomics
+ low noise work
-no palm rest
Read also:
- Review of the wireless keyboard ASUS ROG Azoth (M701)
- Review of the keyboard Gamakay TK68: assemble it yourself
- Review of the keyboard DreamKey: double counting
Editor
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
The new Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard doesn’t just offer the company’s high quality and mechanical switches. It also allows you to change some of the button activation parameters. Let’s talk more
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Apple’s smart lamp prototype controlled by gestures and voice commands Apple concept
Apple may be introducing a new development for the “Smart Home” – a smart lamp with artificial intelligence, capable not only of illuminating the room, but also of responding to gestures
Aston Martin’s new electric cars will have vibrate bodies to simulate a V12 car electric transport
British automaker Aston Martin is looking for an original way to make future electric cars emotional while retaining the feel of gasoline-powered sports cars.
GTA: Vice City and God of War games were able to run on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch
Audi will simplify model labeling
Speculators raised Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 video card price to $9000
Bridge messenger, an alternative to Telegram, was shown in Ukraine
Google reneges on promise not to develop AI weapons
Spotify has a record revenue in 2024
G.Skill’s new DDR5-6400 RAM in a 32GB kit has CL28 latencies
Huawei introduces automotive Head-Up Display with augmented reality
Manli GeForce RTX 5080 introduced a video card with voice control