Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning

Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID, as you know, is a keyboard with a reduced number of keys – without a numeric keypad. TKL (Tenkeyless) keyboards are popular in gaming due to their size and the absence of number keys on the side, which are rarely needed during games.

Like other gaming devices from the company, the keyboard was created taking into account the wishes of esports players. After all, the Logitech G brand has been a sponsor of leading gaming teams for many years. This has affected not only the design, but also some of the functionality.

The keyboard comes in three colors – black, like ours, white, and pink. The latter is quite rich and has a rich color, unlike the pink shades we see in other devices.

Design and ergonomics

The Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard generally looks concise. It has a fairly large weight for its dimensions. We did not notice any parasitic sounds or loud feedback when pressing mechanical switches. The assembly and ergonomics of the keyboard are at the highest level.

The model has a “skeleton”-format case, in which the keys are visible from the side. Nothing covers them from the side. Only above the main field of keys is there an additional strip. In the upper left corner, the keyboard is decorated with the logo of the Logitech G gaming division. Next are the buttons for recording keystroke sequences, turning the backlight on and off, and controlling media playback – play/pause, rewind, and turning audio on/off. On the right is a large drum-shaped knob that adjusts the volume level. It cannot be reassigned to other functions, such as image zooming.



The keycaps are slightly concave, have a standard size and height. The overall height of the keyboard is large and may require a wrist rest to increase comfort. But there is none in the kit. Additionally, in the box you can find an almost two-meter connection cable from USB Type-A to USB-C.



The Latin characters are illuminated by LEDs very well. When the keyboard is turned off, they are not visible at all. The Cyrillic alphabet is decorated with stickers and is not illuminated in any way, considering the gaming accessory, this cannot be called a critical oversight. Additional keys on top are also illuminated. The volume wheel does not glow.

The keyboard base has five oblong rubber feet. The height above the table can be adjusted in three ranges. When the feet are hidden, in the middle position (0.5 cm higher) and at the maximum raised position (1.5 cm).



Inside

Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID has received mechanical, emphasized analog switches. This means that the pressing force here, although static, can be adjusted. This is done through the proprietary Logitech G Hub program. The range is large – from 0.1 to 4 mm in steps of one tenth. That is, you can set the value at which the keys will need to be barely touched or, conversely, pressed completely.

What is also interesting is that this value is selected for all or each key separately! It is difficult for us to assess the significance of such opportunities from the point of view of amateur gaming, but we believe that it will help professional players.

Of course, the keyboard allows you to record a sequence of keystrokes and activate such a macro by pressing one or two buttons.

The backlighting of the keys plays not only an aesthetic role. Traditionally, dozens of animation options are available, any shades in the spectrum and combinations of their changes.

Impressions

The Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard, although it belongs to the upper middle class of gaming devices, offers features that we have not encountered before. The choice of actuation height, soft mechanical switches and high-quality assembly – all together make this device suitable for professional gaming.



Keyboard features Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID

Number of keys: 87 + 6 additional + volume wheel Switches: Magnetic analog Connection: USB Type-C Travel: 0.1-4 mm Actuation force: 35 g NKRO anti-ghosting: yes Backlighting: RGB with settings Cable: detachable, 1.8 m Dimensions: 357x150x38 mm Weight: 1.1 kg Compatibility: Windows 11, MacOS 10.11 and above Price: 8499 UAH

Rating:

+ ergonomics

+ low noise work

-no palm rest

