Logitech G515 RAPID TKL gets magnetic analog switches and a price tag of $16919.09.25
Logitech has introduced the G515 RAPID TKL mechanical keyboard, which it positions as its most advanced low-profile model. The announcement took place together with the new Pro X2 Superstrike gaming mouse.
The thickness of the keyboard is only 22 millimeters, while the device received magnetic analog switches. The user can use both standard parameters and configure each key individually, choosing the actuation point in the range from 0.1 to 2.5 mm.
The manufacturer notes that the keyboard provides single-pixel accuracy, and all parameters can be adjusted through the company’s G Hub application.
The model is made in a compact format without a number pad. The design uses a durable stainless steel top panel, the keys are made of two-layer polyamide polyamide (PBT), and the switches are lubricated at the factory for smoother typing.
Клавіатура Logitech G515 RAPID TKL доступна в чорному та білому кольорах. Ціна на офіційному сайті компанії складає $169.
The Logitech G515 RAPID TKL keyboard is available in black and white. The price on the company’s official website is $169.
