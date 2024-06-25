The Logitech G515 LIGHTSPEED TKL keyboard is a low-profile wireless model with a key travel of 1.3 mm.

Logitech has announced the release of the Logitech G515 LIGHTSPEED TKL wireless keyboard. This model has a thickness of only 22 mm and impresses with a sleek design that does not require a wrist rest, which ensures a comfortable gaming experience.

The keyboard is equipped with low-profile switches with 1.3 mm of travel and a total travel length of 3.2 mm. The Logitech G515 features a layer of sound-absorbing foam, lubricated switches, built-in stabilizers, and premium PBT keys.

The keyboard uses Logitech G’s KEYCONTROL technology, which provides gamers with extensive customization options. Each key can perform up to 15 different actions, including macros, sound effects, and light events.

KEYCONTROL includes layouts and modifiers such as G SHIFT for increased customization, and key layouts can be easily switched with one click.

Other features of the Logitech G515 LIGHTSPEED TKL keyboard: