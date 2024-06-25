The Logitech G515 LIGHTSPEED TKL keyboard is a low-profile wireless model with a key travel of 1.3 mm.25.06.24
Logitech has announced the release of the Logitech G515 LIGHTSPEED TKL wireless keyboard. This model has a thickness of only 22 mm and impresses with a sleek design that does not require a wrist rest, which ensures a comfortable gaming experience.
The keyboard is equipped with low-profile switches with 1.3 mm of travel and a total travel length of 3.2 mm. The Logitech G515 features a layer of sound-absorbing foam, lubricated switches, built-in stabilizers, and premium PBT keys.
The keyboard uses Logitech G’s KEYCONTROL technology, which provides gamers with extensive customization options. Each key can perform up to 15 different actions, including macros, sound effects, and light events.
KEYCONTROL includes layouts and modifiers such as G SHIFT for increased customization, and key layouts can be easily switched with one click.
Other features of the Logitech G515 LIGHTSPEED TKL keyboard:
- 2:1 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Connection: Gamers can connect a gaming mouse such as the G502 X PLUS with the G515 LIGHTSPEED adapter, freeing up an additional USB port.
- Desktop brightness with LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting: Gamers have access to ~16.8 million colors to customize their color palette and connect all their Logitech G devices with the G HUB.
- Universal three-mode connectivity, allowing gamers to choose between LIGHTSPEED wireless mode, Bluetooth and USB-C wired data transfer mode.
- 36 hours of continuous gameplay.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
The line of Acer Nitro gaming laptops has been replenished with new models in the middle and high middle price segment. Let’s talk about the new Acer Nitro 16 model with an AMD processor and a GeForce RTX video card in more detail.
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
Policeman job added to GTA Online. The Bottom Dollar Bounties update add quests to arrest fugitive criminalsGTA Rockstar update
Rockstar Games offered GTA Online players two new jobs: hunting for fugitive criminals and helping an old friend – policeman Vincent, one of the central characters of The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid event.
Yatri Project 1 Gen 2 – first motorcycle in the world with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Autoelectric transport startup
Yatri has not announced a specific launch date or price for the new model, but the P1 Gen 2 is expected to go on sale in 2024. The current P1 model is already available for purchase in Nepal