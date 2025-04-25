Instagram Edits — new video editing app by Meta25.04.25
Meta has introduced Edits, an app designed for creating and editing videos specifically for Instagram. This is reported by Engadget. Unlike the social network’s built-in tools, Edits offers advanced features, including AI tools, advanced analytics, and more flexible shooting options.
Key features include the ability to shoot videos up to 10 minutes long with improved quality and publish them directly to Instagram. The built-in camera supports popular effects, including green screen, and also provides access to Instagram’s music library.
The new product has received AI tools:
- “Animate” allows you to create animated videos from regular photos;
- “Cutouts” automatically cuts out people or objects from a video, which simplifies editing.
What sets Edits apart from competitors like CapCut is the lack of watermarks, which makes the application especially attractive to authors who strive for a clean visual style.
In Edits, you can also:
- view post analytics,
- import saved audio tracks,
- use advanced tools for customizing content.
Meta emphasizes that the current version of Edits is just the beginning. The company plans to develop the product together with creators. The program is already available in the App Store and Google Play.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
The Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 have equally good displays, large batteries, and support for software updates for 6 years. Let’s talk in more detail about what else makes them interesting.
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Instagram Edits — new video editing app by Meta applications Instagram
Meta has introduced the Edits app, designed for creating and editing videos specifically for Instagram.
Sony PlayStation 5 rentals unexpectedly popular in Japan console PlayStation Sony
Japanese rental company Raylo offers not only consoles, but also accessories – from DualSense to PlayStation VR2 and PlayStation Portal.
Instagram Edits — new video editing app by Meta
Sony PlayStation 5 rentals unexpectedly popular in Japan
OpenAI will buy Chrome browser if Google is forced to sell it
Intel will cut more than 20,000 job positions
US raises tariffs on solar panels from Asia to 3,521%
Reserve+ application will warn about the “wanted” status
Harley-Davidson to produce LiveWire electric motorcycles for police
Instagram will get AI algorithm that will determine age of users
Google Photos will add Ultra HDR feature even for old photos
Vivo X200 Ultra smartphone gets Zeiss optics and 3.7x optical zoom
ChatGPT’s politeness is costing OpenAI millions of dollars
TSMC will produce 30% of its advanced chips in US
WhatsApp is testing an offline message translation feature
The MooInk V e-book with an E Ink display has a foldable body