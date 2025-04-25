Instagram Edits — new video editing app by Meta

Meta has introduced Edits, an app designed for creating and editing videos specifically for Instagram. This is reported by Engadget. Unlike the social network’s built-in tools, Edits offers advanced features, including AI tools, advanced analytics, and more flexible shooting options.

Key features include the ability to shoot videos up to 10 minutes long with improved quality and publish them directly to Instagram. The built-in camera supports popular effects, including green screen, and also provides access to Instagram’s music library.

The new product has received AI tools:

“Animate” allows you to create animated videos from regular photos;

“Cutouts” automatically cuts out people or objects from a video, which simplifies editing.

What sets Edits apart from competitors like CapCut is the lack of watermarks, which makes the application especially attractive to authors who strive for a clean visual style.

In Edits, you can also:

view post analytics,

import saved audio tracks,

use advanced tools for customizing content.

Meta emphasizes that the current version of Edits is just the beginning. The company plans to develop the product together with creators. The program is already available in the App Store and Google Play.