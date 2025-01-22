Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions

Samsung has officially introduced the Galaxy S25 flagship smartphone series, which includes three models: the basic S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra. Traditionally, the main focus is on improving performance, display quality, cameras and functions based on artificial intelligence. Earlier, there were also rumors on the network about the “ultra-thin” smartphone S25 Slim, but most likely it will be officially presented in May.

The main about Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra

All models will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It will be used in models across all regions and in combination with at least 12 GB of RAM.

The models receive Android 15 from the start and are updated with the One UI 7 shell. Software updates are provided for up to 7 years.

The ultra-wide camera has a larger sensor. Post-processing of photos, audio and video has gained more capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Features

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip shows 40% more parrots in 3D Mark and 18% in Vulkan, compared to the Galaxy S24. The evaporation chamber has also become noticeably larger in this generation.



Samsung Galaxy S25 live photos

The basic Samsung Galaxy S25 is equipped with a 6.2-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and support for a 120 Hz refresh rate. The main camera is represented by three modules – 50, 10 and 12 megapixels. The 4000 mAh battery supports 25 W charging.

The Galaxy S25+ model received a 6.7-inch display with WQHD+ resolution, from 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in, as well as a 4900 mAh battery with 45 W charging.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus live photos

The top model Galaxy S25 Ultra is distinguished by premium body materials, including a titanium frame, unlike the aluminum one in the younger models. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.9-inch AMOLED display, 12 GB of RAM and 1 TB of built-in memory. The camera received a main module of 200 megapixels, as well as additional sensors of 50, 50 (5x zoom) and 10 (3x) megapixels.

It is important that in this generation the company has focused on improving panoramic photos. The ultra-wide module is now 50 megapixels instead of 12. The battery capacity is 5000 mAh, and 45 W charging is supported.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra live photos

Additionally, all S25 devices come with new AI features, including Now Brief, which provides personalized summaries based on your preferences and usage scenarios.

Our Samsung Galaxy S25 Review

It is noteworthy that all versions of the new generation of Samsung have identical case designs. Previously, Ultra could differ not only in case materials, but also in design elements and shapes. For example, rounded touch edges, like the Note of its time. As for dimensions, yes, the models are grams lighter and fractions of a millimeter thinner. Subjectively, they seem larger due to strictly perpendicular edges and look even more like you-know-who.

Currently, all three Galaxy S25s have straight edges and minimally rounded edges. Yes, this contributes to the grip of the case when held in the hands. Especially in the large ultra model. However, in aesthetic terms, there are contradictions and the smartphones visually seem too large.

Camera lenses have never been compact. In the new Galaxy S25, the lens cylinders not only protrude beyond the body, but also have a gap near the body plane. We were not explained what purpose was pursued here, but it looks strange. The phones, as before, “wobble” when lying on the table. They also beg for covers with their bare lens glass. Although they are resistant to physical influences, they will eventually get scratched one way or another.

This year, the entire Galaxy S line is also equipped with an improved processor from Qualcomm. There will be no versions on the proprietary Exynos at all. As far as we know, this is due to the high demand for processor production in principle. TSMC does not have time to satisfy the requests for the release of all companies.

Personal concierge

The company has expanded the capabilities of the AI ​​engine. Recognition of both the context of commands, but also their combination and layering one after another are recognized more and more correctly. At least during the presentation, the AI ​​concierge was well demonstrated, which creates a meeting in the calendar, adds the location of the cafe there and sends a copy to the named contact. And all this, in particular, in the Ukrainian language, which is important. That is, part of the AI ​​functions have already been localized, right from the moment of the presentation.

Now brief

Smartphones will be able to accumulate daily information, pull up fitness device indicators, and announce the schedule for the current day. At the end of the day, the system will show a selection of photos and videos that were taken. In general, if you forget what you did during the day, the smartphone will summarize. Some news and reminders can also be displayed on the lock screen. For example, the next checkpoint on the navigation route.

Circle to search

Circle to search has the ability to select a video playing on the screen and AI tools, summarize the video, retell its content, and give out arbitrary information. For example, you can launch the Thomas and Friends series on YouTube and circle the playback window on the screen. AI will be able to tell you the names of the locomotives you met, what color they were, and how many times the fat controller scolded the locomotives for “delay and confusion.”

Audio Eraser

One of the notable features of media processing is the function of removing audio from recorded videos. You can remove voices, noise or music from a recorded video. We tested this feature and got the expected, but interesting result. By choosing to lower the music volume, the voices of the speakers and the soloist of the song that is playing remained in the video. The musical accompaniment disappeared almost completely. You can also do the opposite – only the melody will remain.

We will definitely test other updates and features as soon as we get new devices at our disposal.

Dmytro Tabakov

Dmytro Tabakov

hi-tech.ua project manager