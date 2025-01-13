Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning

The Oppo A40m smartphone is pleasantly impressive with its design and set of some components that make it a confident lower-middle-class model. Let’s take a closer look.

Design and ergonomics

The Oppo A40m smartphone has a classic layout. In the era of identical smartphones, it is difficult to find something extraordinary in it. Nevertheless, even budget models now receive interesting colors, a play of shades on the back panel and a set of features that were previously inherent in more expensive models.

Although the case is made of plastic, due to neat chamfers and high-quality assembly, it feels solid and not too light. The chamfers contribute to a better grip in the hand.

The front of the display when turned off is a black glossy panel with a factory-applied protective film. The cutout in it shows where the proximity and light sensors are located – to the right of the front camera.



The volume and power keys are on the right edge. The latter also has a built-in fingerprint sensor.

The back has a matte finish. It can only be dark gray, closer to black with noticeable sparkles that play in the light. Without direct lighting, there are no glare. Sensor. Yes, the main camera has only one module.

Hardware

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen1 is built on eight cores with a clock frequency of 2.1 GHz (4 Cortex-A73 + 4 Cortex-A53). Manufactured using the 11 nm process technology and includes Adreno 610 graphics with a frequency of 1150 MHz.

Unfortunately, the realities of the budget segment market have led to the fact that it is simply unprofitable for Qualcomm to develop new chips for budget device classes. These niches have already been successfully occupied by Unisoc and MediaTek. Therefore, we have a remake of the Snapdragon 662 2020 processor solution with slightly increased frequencies.

Does this affect the operation of the smartphone? services for providing and receiving services.

The basic camera allows you to take a photo of the text as a note/reminder. The front camera allows you to pass identification in Diya and chat via video call.

There is enough memory to record media files for offline access. The battery will last for a whole working day, and the average charge will fill it up quite quickly. Communications are not of the latest standards, but they are enough to get quick access via a wireless network and connect audio accessories. There is a really popular NFC module. So you can safely pay contactlessly with an inexpensive smartphone.

Impressions and competitors

Perhaps the Oppo A40m (CPH2669) lacks stars from the sky and received a not very stable processor. However, due to the fresh version of Android and a sufficient amount of memory, there are no problems with working with it. There is everything you need for everyday use.

There are usually many models in this segment. Sorting by price in the range of 8-9 thousand, we see Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme and they turn out to be two years old with already old versions of the Android OS. More importantly, you can get models on Mediatek Helio G88 and G99 cheaper. Although these are rapidly old solutions, in terms of performance/price ratio they are a head above the installed Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen1.

A notable competitor may be the Motorola Moto G54 Power (with Android 13, not 14, but a larger battery). HMD Fusion is interesting in that it has a new 108 megapixel camera module. Samsung Galaxy A16 received a branded Exynos 1330 base processor, which theoretically will slightly improve its autonomy indicators. Actually, the choice of fresh models that really stand out is small, so the Oppo A40m is worth attention as a working smartphone for every day.

Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone specifications

Connectivity: GSM: 850/900/1800/1900 MHz WCDMA: Bands 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 LTE FDD: Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/66 LTE TDD: Bands 38/39/40/41 5G NR: n1/n2/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n26/n28/n66/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78 OS: Android 14 + ColorOS 14.1 Screen: 6.67”, 720×1604, 264 PPI, IPS, 90 Hz Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen1, 8 cores, 2200 Hz Graphics: Adreno 610 Memory, storage: 8 (+ 8 GB virtual), LPDDR4X 2133 MHz + 256 GB, UFS 3.1 Main camera: 50 MP, wide-angle; f/1.8

Proximity sensor Front camera: 5 MP; ultra-wide, f/2.2 Card slot: 2×nano-SIM Communications: NFC, Wi-Fi 6 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 Navigation: A-GPS, GPS, Beidou, Galileo Connector: USB Type-C Sensors: Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Light sensor

Proximity sensor Fingerprint sensor: In the button Protection: IP65 Battery: 5100 mAh Charging power: 45 W, SUPERVOOC Dimensions: 165.8×76.1×7.7 mm Weight: 186 g Supplier: Company Oppo AED Ukraine Price: $195

Rating:

+ ergonomics

+ front camera

+ fast charging

+ under-screen fingerprint scanner

-no case included

Read also:

Review of the smartphone Oppo Reno12 Pro: features

Review of the smartphone Oppo Reno 11F: battery is fire

Review of the smart watch Oppo Watch X: expensive and tasteful

Michel Chernovoj

Editor Editor