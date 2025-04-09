New GPMI Universal Media Interface has bandwidth up to 192 Gbps and power of 480 W

Large Chinese companies have introduced a new connection standard General Purpose Media Interface (GPMI), which is physically compatible with USB Type-C and USB Type-B connectors. The interface was developed by TCL, Hisense, Huawei and a number of other manufacturers. GPMI is positioned as a new generation technology that can simultaneously solve several tasks: provide high bandwidth for video transmission with a resolution of more than 4K and organize power for powerful devices through a single cable.

GPMI is presented as a universal high-speed interface that takes into account a wide range of business needs – from high-definition video transmission and network connection to power supply. The new standard is aimed at use in consumer electronics, smart home systems, the automotive industry and industry. The interface architecture provides eight transmission channels with speeds of up to 24 Gbps each, which can operate in different modes.

GPMI Type-B connectivity provides a total bidirectional bandwidth of up to 192 Gbps for video and other data, with a power supply of up to 480 W. The GPMI Type-C version is designed for a bandwidth of up to 96 Gbps with the ability to supply power of up to 240 W. For comparison, the DisplayPort 2.1 UHBR20 interface supports data transfer at speeds of up to 80 Gbps, HDMI 2.1 FRL – up to 48 Gbps, Thunderbolt 4 offers speeds of up to 40 Gbps with a power supply of 100 W. Against this background, the GPMI characteristics look much more competitive.

The white paper accompanying the announcement describes an example of using a TV set-top box, which under normal conditions requires a separate HDMI connection for video and audio, as well as a connection to a Wi-Fi network. When using GPMI, the set-top box will be able to transmit video and network data over a single cable. The development of a new interface can significantly affect the development of the external graphics processor market, as well as find widespread application in industrial automation.