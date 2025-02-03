Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential

It became possible to buy a smartphone Poco X7 Pro quite recently and, as it turned out, this is a rather interesting device of the brand. It was the first to receive the flagship chip Dimensity 8400 Ultra among international versions of smartphones. This Mediatek competitor Qualcomm Snapdragon Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, for a moment. There is optical stabilization, albeit not the largest, but a good camera lens. The screen has a fairly fast matrix along with good color reproduction. Yes, we are still talking about a relatively affordable smartphone with very good characteristics, so further – in more detail.

Design and ergonomics

The case is made of plastic stylized as metal. It lies well in the hand, the rectangular shapes make it moderately grippy. The coating is smooth on all sides and even in the area of ​​the back panel, where the relief pattern is reproduced. The frame around the perimeter is made of metal. The edges of the display are not rounded, the screen here is flat and even. This is a trend of the last year – a return to the classic brick without trying to play on the subtleties of the side edges by using a fragile waterfall screen. It is gratifying that the case is not just not afraid of dust and moisture, but a relatively large amount of them and for a long time, since it is protected by IP68.



For tactile comfort, the corners are made only slightly rounded. The adjustment and volume buttons are on the right side. The SIM card tray, USB-C port and speaker are on the bottom. MicroSD cannot be added. The left side is clean. And on the top there is a microphone hole, a second speaker and an infrared port – for controlling household appliances from the Xiaomi ecosystem. Yes, there is no headphone jack, but the stereo speakers are not balanced in volume.



The front camera is recessed into the display field, and there is also a fingerprint sensor below it. The main camera is framed by a module of two circles and an oval. They don’t protrude too much, and the included case covers the lenses with a margin. There are two modules in total, and there is also an LED flash nearby.

The back, which designers usually have the opportunity to play with in this model, can be of three colors. The frame of the case is also painted in tone with it. In our case, we have a green-turquoise shade, which plays a little in the light. The strip with the camera module is monophonic, and the second part has a pattern. The variation of combinations of yellow and black looks more interesting. There is also the most restrained completely black case.

The kit also includes a powerful 90W charger, a USB-A to USB-C cable, a case, a SIM tray clip, and documentation.

Hardware

The display is a proprietary CrystalRes Flow AMOLED matrix. The diagonal is 6.67 inches, with a resolution of 1220×2712. The refresh rate of the touch layer is one of the highest, so the response to touch is excellent. The image frequency can be 60 or 120 Hz. The peak brightness of the screen is 3200 nits, but only when playing HDR content. Under standard conditions, with automatic adjustment, the maximum brightness is 1400 nits. The PWM frequency is known to be 1920 Hz, which is indistinct to the eye, the trails in animations and games are barely noticeable in slow motion video. The screen is bright and juicy, there are almost no questions about color reproduction. Those accustomed to Samsung’s color scheme will at first seem to think that it is faded, this can be corrected by choosing a rich color setting and temperature. The optical fingerprint scanner under the screen works quickly and accurately. It can measure your heart rate.

Interestingly, this model became the first on the European market with the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 processor, and in its improved Ultra version. The chip uses eight productive Cortex-A725 cores with different clock speeds, similar to the solutions used in the flagship 9000 series processors. To maintain stable operation under high loads, the device has a stainless steel evaporation chamber covering an area of ​​5000 mm², which helps and prevents overheating. The full list of frequencies for different clusters is as follows: 1 Cortex-A725 core operating at 3.25 GHz, 3 Cortex-A725 cores at 3 GHz and 4 more Cortex-A725 with an operating frequency of 2 GHz. Judging by the results of synthetic tests, its closest competitors are devices based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. The latest games can be played at 40-55 fps at maximum settings, although there are exceptions where you will have to reduce the beauty to get comfortable numbers.

The smartphone is available in three memory configurations: 8+256, 12+256 and 12+256 GB of RAM and storage. In our case, it was the top model with the largest capacity. In the settings, you can add up to 12 GB of memory at the expense of storage space.

Camera

The main camera is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony LTY-600 sensor, also known as IMX882. The lens with an aperture of f/1.5 supports optical image stabilization, and this is a real advantage. In addition, there is an ultra-wide-angle camera with a resolution of 8 MP and an aperture of f/2.2, but the autofocus function is not provided in it. The front camera is built into the display and has a resolution of 20 MP with an aperture of f/2.2. The main camera can record video in 4K at 60 frames per second. The ultra-wide-angle and front are limited to Full HD at 30 fps.

For example, the camera shows a normal result with a sufficient level of lighting. There is clarity and sharpness of lines and only occasionally unnatural color rendition. The dynamic range is quite wide and allows you to preserve the processing of light and dark areas of the frame. Surprisingly, the two-fold zoom practically does not reduce the quality, the photos on it sometimes turn out to be of higher quality and with a more optimal white balance. The automatic mode for night shots works just as well as the special mode for this. The main module, or rather the algorithms that process images from it, clearly have problems with color reproduction and light tones. They are not capital and in good lighting are almost invisible. But this is not an absolute photo flagship, the camera is not its specialty, this was not declared.

Battery

The Poco X7 Pro is equipped with a silicon-carbon battery with a capacity of 6000 mAh. The included 90 W adapter charges the smartphone from 0 to 38% in 10 minutes, and a full charge takes about 40 minutes. If we estimate the autonomy for a normal working day with the Internet, video and social networks, we will get about 4-5 hours of video, about 10 hours of working with the menu and applications, 5 hours of surfing in social network applications. For another dozen hours, the smartphone received messages, made 18 calls and dozens of messages in messengers. Thus, about 30 hours of average use. Taking into account the fast charging to 100% in less than an hour, the smartphone has excellent autonomy.

HyperOS 2 with Android 15

Out of the box, the smartphone runs on the proprietary HyperOS 2 based on Android 15. Note that it is guaranteed 3 years of operating system updates and another 4 years of security patches.

In general, it does not cause irritation due to any visual solutions or the layout of the settings menu. Everything can be found or used to search on the smartphone. The display can be turned on when you pick up the phone or double-tap the screen. Setting up quick actions for touching or pressing buttons. You can turn on the flashlight, launch the camera, take a screenshot or call a digital assistant.

The layout of the desktops can be customized, as can the quick access curtains, obviously. They are laid out a lot and you can add a whole range of functions and actions. There are installed programs, but not too many of them. There is a variation of Always On Display, which is active for only 10 seconds, you cannot increase this time. There are many little things like sorting program icons by color. There are additional features based on artificial intelligence from Xiaomi – AI Interpreter, AI Notes and AI Recorder, as well as Google Gemini installed.

Impressions

Who is the Poco X7 Pro for? The answer is ambiguous, since in general it is aimed at users who value performance and autonomy at a low price. However, the weak points were the cameras, the lack of a memory card slot and audio jacks. Although the last two points are definitely not critical in our time of cloud services and wireless communications.

Prices for the model in Ukraine vary from almost $ 400 to $ 465 in different memory versions. We have the top one – with 12 GB of RAM. And from the point of view of the price/performance ratio – this is an interesting solution. If you are not critical of a camera with a broken white balance and the brand’s belonging to the Chinese market – the Poco X7 Pro can become a worthy alternative to flagship models of other brands.

Specifications of the Poco X7 Pro smartphone (2412DPC0AG)

Connectivity: GSM (2(1900), 3(1900), 5(850), 8(900)); CDMA: BC0, BC1; WCDMA (1/2/4/5/6/8/19); FDD-LTE (1/2/3/4//5/7/8/18/19/20/26/28/66); TDD-LTE (38/40/41/42/48); 5G SA: (n1/2/3/5/7/8/20/26/28/38/40/41/48/66/77/78); 5G NSA: (n1/3/5/7/8/28/38/40/41/77/78) OS: Android 15 + HyperOS 2.0 Screen: 6.67”, 1220×2712, AMOLED, 120 Hz, frequency of the touch layer 480 Hz Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra Graphics: Arm Mali-G720 MC7 1300 MHz RAM, storage: 12 GB (+12 GB virtual), LPDDR4X + 512 GB, UFS 3.1 Main camera: 50 MP, Sony IMX882 (f/1.5, 1/1.95, PDAF, OIS, EIS) 8 MP, SmartSens SC820CS (1/4, f/2.2, FF) Front camera: 20 MP, OmniVision OV20B (1/4, f/2.2, FF) Card slot: 2×nano-SIM Communications: Wi-Fi 6e, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4 Navigation: A-GPS, GPS, Beidou, Galileo Connector: USB Type-C Sensors: · Accelerometer · Gyroscope · Light sensor · Proximity sensor Fingerprint sensor: Under the screen Protection: IP68 Battery: 6000 mAh Charging power: 67 W, SUPERVOOC Dimensions: 161×75.2×8.1 mm Weight: 203.5 g Supplier: Poco official shop on Aliexpress Price (8+256,12+512): $395, $465

Rating:

+ battery life

+ fast charging

+ optical camera stabilization

Michel Chernovoj

Editor Editor