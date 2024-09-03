The Motorola Edge 50 Neo smartphone with MIL-STD 810H protection costs €500

Motorola introduced the new Edge 50 Neo smartphone, and also announced the start of global sales of the Edge 50 model.

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo is a compact phone with IP68 water and dust protection and MIL-STD 810H military certification. The device has dimensions of 154.1 x 71.2 x 8.1 mm and weighs 171 g, which makes it relatively compact by modern standards. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.4-inch OLED LTPO display with FHD+ resolution, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a brightness of up to 3000 nits. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 3.

Inside the Motorola Edge 50 Neo is a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, offered with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of built-in storage. The battery has a capacity of 4310 mAh and supports TurboPower fast charging with a capacity of 68 W, as well as wireless charging with a capacity of 15 W. The delivery set includes a 68 W charger and a protective case of the corresponding color.

The main camera of the smartphone consists of three modules: the main 50-megapixel module based on the 1/1.56-inch Sony LYTIA 700C sensor with OIS, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module with autofocus and a 10-megapixel telephoto module with 3 . The front camera has a resolution of 32 MP with constant focus. Motorola uses its own moto ai image processing engine, which runs on all cameras with uncompressed data for the best image and video quality settings.

The new Motorola Edge 50 Neo has already gone on sale in some European countries at a price of 499 euros. The device is offered in four colors with a back panel made of vegan leather with a soft texture.

The new Motorola Edge 50. It also has IP68 protection and MIL-STD 810H certification. However, it is a larger device with a 6.67-inch OLED display and a 5,000mAh battery. In this case, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition processor is used. Memory and camera configurations are the same as in the Edge 50 Neo. The price of Motorola Edge 50 starts at €599.