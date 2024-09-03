The Motorola Edge 50 Neo smartphone with MIL-STD 810H protection costs €50003.09.24
Motorola introduced the new Edge 50 Neo smartphone, and also announced the start of global sales of the Edge 50 model.
The Motorola Edge 50 Neo is a compact phone with IP68 water and dust protection and MIL-STD 810H military certification. The device has dimensions of 154.1 x 71.2 x 8.1 mm and weighs 171 g, which makes it relatively compact by modern standards. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.4-inch OLED LTPO display with FHD+ resolution, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a brightness of up to 3000 nits. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 3.
Inside the Motorola Edge 50 Neo is a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, offered with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of built-in storage. The battery has a capacity of 4310 mAh and supports TurboPower fast charging with a capacity of 68 W, as well as wireless charging with a capacity of 15 W. The delivery set includes a 68 W charger and a protective case of the corresponding color.
The main camera of the smartphone consists of three modules: the main 50-megapixel module based on the 1/1.56-inch Sony LYTIA 700C sensor with OIS, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module with autofocus and a 10-megapixel telephoto module with 3 . The front camera has a resolution of 32 MP with constant focus. Motorola uses its own moto ai image processing engine, which runs on all cameras with uncompressed data for the best image and video quality settings.
The new Motorola Edge 50 Neo has already gone on sale in some European countries at a price of 499 euros. The device is offered in four colors with a back panel made of vegan leather with a soft texture.
The new Motorola Edge 50. It also has IP68 protection and MIL-STD 810H certification. However, it is a larger device with a 6.67-inch OLED display and a 5,000mAh battery. In this case, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition processor is used. Memory and camera configurations are the same as in the Edge 50 Neo. The price of Motorola Edge 50 starts at €599.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 (PHN14-51-97UA) laptop test: compact dominance
Small dimensions and good equipment, including a discrete video card. The Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 laptop has all this. What else is interesting in it?
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
The Motorola Edge 50 Neo smartphone with MIL-STD 810H protection costs €500Android MediaTek Motorola smartphone
Motorola introduced the new Edge 50 Neo smartphone, and also announced the start of global sales of the Edge 50 model.
The 27-inch AOC AGON PRO AG276QZD2 monitor with 240 Hz frequency support has a brightness of up to 1000 nitsAOC monitor OLED
The 27-inch AOC AGON PRO AG276QZD2 monitor is equipped with an OLED panel with a resolution of 1440p, an adaptive refresh rate from 48 to 240 Hz and a brightness of up to 1000 nits in HDR mode