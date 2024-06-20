Budget smartphone Vivo Y28 with MediaTek Helio G85, 6000 mAh battery costs $20020.06.24
Vivo has announced the new Y28 4G smartphone, equipped with a 6.68-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 720×1608 pixels, a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a peak brightness of 1000 threads. The device is protected from dust and splashing water according to the IP64 standard.
The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The 6000 mAh battery supports 44W fast charging. The smartphone also has stereo speakers.
The device runs on the Android 14 operating system with the proprietary Funtouch OS 14 shell. For selfies, there is an 8 MP front camera. The main camera consists of two sensors: a 50 MP main sensor and an additional 2 MP depth sensor.
The Vivo Y28 4G is available in Singapore in Agate Green and Gleaming Orange colors, priced around $200.
