Samsung’s new Onyx 4K displays have OLED-like quality and 10-year warranty

Samsung has announced a new generation of Onyx 4K cinema displays that promise to deliver OLED-like picture quality.

These displays, shown at CinemaCon 2025, feature 4K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 300nits of brightness thanks to Samsung’s HDR technology. With deep blacks, high contrast, and color accuracy, the new displays deliver an immersive viewing experience, the company says.

Samsung Onyx 4K is the world’s first DCI-certified LED cinema display, making them unique in the market. They are available in four sizes: 5, 10, 14, and 20 meters, allowing them to be adapted to different types of cinemas. In addition, the displays support 2.39:1 and 1.85:1 aspect ratios, providing versatility in content display.

Samsung has also simplified the setup and maintenance of the displays by offering an automatic calibration tool. Compatibility with Dolby and GDC media servers, as well as support for Dolby Atmos, Meyer Sound and JBL sound systems, ensure high-quality sound.

Samsung claims that the new Onyx 4K displays come with the industry’s first and longest 10-year warranty on cinema LEDs, setting a new standard for reliability in cinema display technology.