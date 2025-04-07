Samsung’s new Onyx 4K displays have OLED-like quality and 10-year warranty07.04.25
Samsung has announced a new generation of Onyx 4K cinema displays that promise to deliver OLED-like picture quality.
These displays, shown at CinemaCon 2025, feature 4K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 300nits of brightness thanks to Samsung’s HDR technology. With deep blacks, high contrast, and color accuracy, the new displays deliver an immersive viewing experience, the company says.
Samsung Onyx 4K is the world’s first DCI-certified LED cinema display, making them unique in the market. They are available in four sizes: 5, 10, 14, and 20 meters, allowing them to be adapted to different types of cinemas. In addition, the displays support 2.39:1 and 1.85:1 aspect ratios, providing versatility in content display.
Samsung has also simplified the setup and maintenance of the displays by offering an automatic calibration tool. Compatibility with Dolby and GDC media servers, as well as support for Dolby Atmos, Meyer Sound and JBL sound systems, ensure high-quality sound.
Samsung claims that the new Onyx 4K displays come with the industry’s first and longest 10-year warranty on cinema LEDs, setting a new standard for reliability in cinema display technology.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Review of Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 smartphones: in a shadow of light
The Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 have equally good displays, large batteries, and support for software updates for 6 years. Let’s talk in more detail about what else makes them interesting.
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Samsung’s new Onyx 4K displays have OLED-like quality and 10-year warranty Samsung tv
Samsung has announced a new generation of Onyx 4K cinema displays that promise to deliver OLED-like image quality.
Muse S Athena headband with built-in AI improves brain function artificial intelligence medicine
Muse has introduced an innovative headband, the Muse S Athena, designed to improve sleep, mental performance, and overall well-being for users.
Muse S Athena headband with built-in AI improves brain function
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion smartphone with branded Moto AI and IP69 protection will cost $390
Acer Predator X32 X2 and Predator X27U X1 monitors get QD-OLED
Garmin Vivoactive 6 smartwatch gets flagship features
Ethereum breaks records of decline in the last 7 years
Amazfit Bip 6 has GPS, Bluetooth for calls from the watch and 2 weeks of battery life