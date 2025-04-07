Ajax Desktop – a new program for managing the system from a PC

Ajax Systems has introduced the Ajax Desktop application, which adapts the functionality of mobile applications for managing a security system from a personal computer.

Using Ajax Desktop, users can change the security mode of the entire system or individual zones, monitor the status of devices, receive notifications about alarms and other events, and control access. If the system is equipped with photo verification or video surveillance devices, visual content is available in a convenient interface.

The program offers tools that allow you to quickly monitor the situation at the facility and respond to events. The video wall function combines streams from selected cameras in a single interface, providing a complete overview. Users can configure and save video streams according to their tasks.

Ajax Desktop also provides a video archive with the ability to filter recordings by events, detected motion and objects. Found fragments can be downloaded as needed.

In case of alarming events, users of the PC version of the program will receive a message with a series of high-resolution images that can be examined in detail on the screen. There will also be notifications about the devices that have been triggered, the place and time of the event.

To protect data, the program has implemented security mechanisms, including two-factor authentication. All sessions are recorded in the log, allowing you to track who and when gained access or completed work in the system.

The Ajax Desktop program is available for Windows and macOS and can be downloaded from the company’s official website.