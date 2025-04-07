Volvo trains its AI autopilot by showing 3D scenes based on real-life images07.04.25
Volvo Cars has announced the use of artificial intelligence and virtual simulations to improve the safety of its cars. ADAS (driver assistance systems) can now learn not only from real-life accidents, but also from thousands of simulated scenarios that Volvo creates using advanced 3D technology.
Volvo analyzes data on emergency braking, sharp maneuvers and driver intervention collected by the car’s sensors. To do this, it uses a hybrid method of representing 3D data, also known as Gaussian splatting. This technology allows you to create realistic 3D scenes based on real images. In these virtual environments, you can change the behavior of other road users, testing the system under different conditions.
According to the developers, this significantly speeds up the training of the autopilot: what previously took months to collect data in rare and complex situations, now they can be tested in a matter of days.
Volvo is combining real-world testing and virtual simulation to create the safest cars. The project is being carried out in collaboration with Zenseact (Volvo’s AI subsidiary) and with support from the Wallenberg AI, Autonomous Systems and Software Program (WASP). The research is also part of a PhD program at leading universities in Sweden.
In the future, such technologies could make safety systems even more adaptive and effective – especially in unpredictable situations.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Review of Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 smartphones: in a shadow of light
The Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 have equally good displays, large batteries, and support for software updates for 6 years. Let’s talk in more detail about what else makes them interesting.
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Volvo trains its AI autopilot by showing 3D scenes based on real-life images artificial intelligence car Volvo
Volvo analyzes data about emergency braking, sharp maneuvers and driver intervention collected by the car’s sensors.
Samsung’s new Onyx 4K displays have OLED-like quality and 10-year warranty Samsung tv
Samsung has announced a new generation of Onyx 4K cinema displays that promise to deliver OLED-like image quality.
Muse S Athena headband with built-in AI improves brain function
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion smartphone with branded Moto AI and IP69 protection will cost $390
Acer Predator X32 X2 and Predator X27U X1 monitors get QD-OLED
Garmin Vivoactive 6 smartwatch gets flagship features
Ethereum breaks records of decline in the last 7 years