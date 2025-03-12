Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle

Acer offers a range of laptops with a variety of performance and parameters. We have already reviewed interesting solutions in relatively affordable price segments. These were various combinations of characteristics in the Nitro 16, Predator Helios 16 and the more compact Predator Helios Neo 14. Today we will talk about the enlarged version of the latter. Predator Helios Neo 16 received a 16-inch display and mid-high performance components. While RTX 50-series graphics cards are not available in laptops on the Ukrainian market, there are interesting and balanced solutions on components of the previous generation.

Design and ergonomics

Externally, the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 model is obviously at the junction of the gaming and productive working models. The outer surfaces of the case are painted matte black. On the cover, it is diluted by the logo of the Acer gaming division and several graphic elements in the form of a set of symbols. On the ledge of the lower part, under the cover, there is also a pattern.

Due to its larger dimensions, the device accommodated a numeric keypad. But the touchpad remained the same in area as the more compact model. All keys, as in the younger model, are conveniently located. Shift, enter and backspace have an optimal length and there is practically nothing to complain about. Except for our usual. The power button is installed in the keyboard area.

It was placed next to the branded utility launch key and the multimedia control keys. Yes, in some ways it is isolated from more frequently used areas, but not too much. The button for changing the cooling modes was designed separately. An air intake grille is installed above the keyboard field almost across the entire width of the case. Two speakers are located on the bottom of the laptop.

Unlike the more compact version, you can guess about a fairly powerful discrete video card by the large number of ventilation holes on the bottom. There are also two grilles on the side ends.



The back edge also has ventilation grilles with symmetrical diffusers. They are not removable as in some other models with similar elements. For example, the Predator Helios 16 had these. In this version, ports are placed between them. In the 14-inch version, they were all scattered along the side edges.



On the back we have a power connector, HDMI, two USB Type-C. On the left side there is Ethernet, USB Type-A, a MicroSD card reader and an audio connector. On the right side there are two more USB Type-A and a Kensington lock. It seems that it would be more logical to swap the network connector and symmetrical USB-C.

The webcam and microphones are located above the display. There is no infrared sensor, so Windows Hello facial recognition is not supported.

Equipment and performance

The display of the model has an actual diagonal of 16 inches. The IPS matrix 1920 × 1200 is installed. An excellent solution for games with a high frame rate without the need to manually reduce the resolution in games. The aspect ratio of 16:10 means that it can be more convenient to work in various programs where there are toolbars. The supported refresh rate is 165 Hz. The maximum brightness level is 400 nits. This is enough for working in a well-lit room or in the shade outside, but there may be nuances directly in the sun. Although the screen has a matte finish, which does not glare too much. The sRGB color gamut is 100%.

The installed Intel Core i7-14650HX is a processor based on the new Raptor Lake architecture for high-performance laptops – gaming and workstations. The chip was introduced in early 2024. It offers 8 performance cores (P-cores) with hyperthreading and 8 efficiency cores (E-cores) without hyperthreading. Thus, a total of 20 threads are supported. The clock frequency of the P-cores is from 2.2 to 5.2 GHz (one core) or 4.5 GHz (all cores), and the E-cores are from 1.6 to 3.7 GHz. Compared to the previous Alder Lake architecture, the new Raptor Lake has improved P-cores (Raptor Cove architecture with more cache), more E-cores (the same Gracemont architecture) and higher clock frequencies thanks to the improved Intel 7 process technology. Therefore, in comparison with its predecessors, we will still get slightly higher performance. Also, the solution is more competitive in the current realities after the release of the new Intel Core Ultra 7 and 9, in particular.

Files and the system are stored on an SSD with PCIe 4.0 NVMe in M.2 format. The storage capacity is 1 TB. Among the wireless communications are Wi-Fi Killer standard 6E or 802.11ax, as well as Bluetooth 5.3. The lithium-ion battery consists of four cells and has an increased capacity of 90 W h. It allows the laptop to work without an outlet for almost 7 hours, which can be called a good result for this class.

Acer laptops have a proprietary Acer Care Center application for viewing device characteristics, checking, optimizing, updating. In PredatorSense, you can customize the mode switching key, the laptop operating modes themselves, the cooling system, the backlight, as well as monitor the system, etc.

Impressions

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 is a powerful and somewhat balanced representative of gaming laptops. Although its power is actually more than enough for most modern games in Full HD resolution and content creation programs like Blender. The capabilities of its components and the price speak in favor of this. The solutions used inside remain competitive even with the release of new processor models and a video card, and most importantly, they will save some money.

The laptop has good optimized software for hardware settings and aesthetic moments such as keyboard and backlighting. Although the laptop turned out to be relatively compact for such a diagonal, it remains heavy due to a fairly capacious battery and a dense arrangement of powerful components. If you want to get the most out of overclocking frequencies, get ready for noisy coolers. In terms of appearance, it is also quite laconic. The model does not look like a victim of a designer who is perverted in strobe lights and LED strips. You will not have to prove that you took a brightly blinking laptop for work and homework. A large screen, convenient layout of connectors, a powerful processor and an average, but still good in performance video card – what else is needed for a successful model?

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 PHN16-72 (NH.QRFEU.005) Notebook Specifications

Display: 16”, 1920×1200 (16:10), 165 Hz, 0.2 ms Processor: Intel Core i7-14650HX, 16 cores, 20 threads, 2.2 – 5.2 GHz Video adapter: Intel Arc

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, 8 GB GDDR6, 2350 MHz, 140 W RAM: 32 GB DDR5-5600, Samsung (8×4 GB) Storage: 1024 GB SSD, Samsung, PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Connectors: 1×USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 2×USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2 1×USB Type-C port Support: Thunderbolt 4/USB 3.2 Gen 2/DisplayPort over USB-C/USB charging 5 V; 3 A/DC-in port 20 V; 65 W 1×USB Type-C port Support: USB 3.2 Gen 2/DisplayPort over USB-C/USB charging 5 V; 3 A/DC-in port 20 V; 65 W 1× HDMI 2.1 2× 3.5 mm combo audio Webcam/IR sensor/mic/LAN: 1080p/yes/yes/no Memory card reader: MicroSD Fingerprint sensor: no Communications: Wi-Fi 6E 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.3 Keyboard backlight: yes Sound: 2×2 W speakers Battery: 90 W h, Li-Ion (4-cell), 330 W battery Additional: Keyboard backlight, logo on the lid Operating system: Windows 11 Pro Dimensions: 350.5×275×30 mm Weight: 2.8 kg Supplier: Representative office of the company Acer in Ukraine Price: approximately $1785

Rating:

+ compactness/performance

+ set of connectors

+ card reader

