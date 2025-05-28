Acer Predator Helios 18 AI laptops with 18-inch screens go on sale in Ukraine28.05.25
Acer has announced a new series of Predator Helios 18 AI (PH18-73) gaming laptops, equipped with an 18-inch display and hardware solutions with artificial intelligence support. The new products are designed to handle resource-intensive tasks and modern games, offering performance comparable to high-end desktop PCs.
Technical features
The laptops are equipped with Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processors with an AI Boost module and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 graphics cards (mobile version) with a maximum thermal package of up to 175 W. Depending on the configuration, the models offer up to 192 GB of DDR5 RAM and fifth-generation PCIe NVMe solid-state drives with a capacity of up to 5 TB.
For connection, there are Ethernet E5000V and Wi-Fi 7 interfaces with support for Intel Killer DoubleShot Pro, which ensure stable data transfer and minimal latency. There are also two Thunderbolt 5 ports with a throughput of up to 120 GB / s, support for connecting multiple 4K displays and a slot for microSD memory cards.
The laptop screen is an IPS matrix with a resolution of 2560 × 1600 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 250 Hz. The aspect ratio is 16:10, and the color gamut reaches 100% of the DCI-P3 space, which makes the device suitable not only for games, but also for working with video and graphics. NVIDIA Advanced Optimus and G-SYNC technologies are supported to synchronize frames and eliminate image tearing.
The sound is played through the DTS:X Ultra system with six speakers. A 3.5mm headphone jack is also available. The device uses a three-microphone array with increased sensitivity, a change from previous-generation models.
Cooling and design
The laptop case is made in the design typical for the gaming series, with backlighting of the case and keyboard. The ratio of the screen area to the lid is 90.47%. The WASD and arrow keys are made in a separate style and use MagKey 4.0 mechanical switches. Each key supports individual RGB backlighting, synchronized with content via the Pulsar Lighting system.
For cooling, a pair of sixth-generation AeroBlade 3D fans with 0.05 mm thick blades are used, as well as rectangular heat pipes and a thermal interface based on liquid metal.
AI-powered features
All device management functions are concentrated in the PredatorSense application. Through it, you can adjust performance parameters, operating modes, fan settings and updates. The Experience Zone panel provides proprietary AI-powered tools: Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0, PurifiedView 2.0, ProCam and others, including functions for recording gameplay moments and creating animated stickers via LiveArt.
Buy Acer Predator Helios 18 AI laptops
- Predator Helios 18 AI PH18-73 (32 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD) – from 183999 UAH
- PH18-73 (32 GB RAM, 2 TB SSD) – from 199999 UAH
- PH18-73 (64 GB RAM, 2 TB SSD) – from 202999 UAH
- PH18-73 (64 GB RAM, 2 TB SSD, other configuration) – from 211999 UAH
- PH18-73 (192 GB RAM, 5 TB SSD) – from 289999 UAH
