Acer Predator Orion 7000 PC is equipped with RTX 5080 and Intel Core Ultra 9 285K

Acer has introduced an updated Predator Orion 7000 desktop computer, which has received a new configuration and has become a more affordable alternative to the version with the RTX 5090 graphics card.

The new model is focused on performing resource-intensive tasks, including video processing, working with tools based on artificial intelligence and running modern games at high graphics settings.

Processor and graphics card of the Acer Predator Orion 7000 PC

The Predator Orion 7000 is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor with 24 cores and a maximum frequency of up to 5.7 GHz in Boost mode. The chip includes a built-in neural processor designed to accelerate tasks related to artificial intelligence and allows them to be performed locally without resorting to cloud services. The graphics performance is provided by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card with GDDR7 memory and support for DLSS 4 technology with multi-frame generation.

Memory in the Acer Predator Orion 7000 PC

The computer received 64 GB of DDR5-5600 RAM with the ability to expand up to 128 GB using four DIMM slots. A 2 TB solid-state drive is provided for data storage. The system also has one PCIe Gen5 M.2 slot, two Gen4 M.2 slots and a separate compartment for hot-swappable SSDs. Additionally, two slots are provided for installing 3.5-inch hard drives. The PL1 power limit indicator is set at 200 W, which is designed for stable system operation under prolonged loads.

The cooling system is represented by the Acer FrostBlade X360 liquid cooling solution and three ARGB fans. The case is equipped with a panoramic side glass panel, through which you can see the internal components and the backlight, which is customizable using the PredatorSense program.

Ports of the Acer Predator Orion 7000 PC

The computer has a wide range of interfaces, including Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen1 and Gen2 Type-A, USB-C, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort, RJ45 network connector and support for Wi-Fi 6E wireless communication. The top panel has three USB-A 3.2 Gen1 ports, one USB-C 3.2 Gen1 port and a 3.5 mm audio jack. DTS:X Ultra surround sound technology is supported.

The Predator Orion 7000 with the RTX 5080 graphics card is already on sale at a price of around $4,300.