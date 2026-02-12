Acer Predator Orion 7000 PC is equipped with RTX 5080 and Intel Core Ultra 9 285K

Acer Predator Orion 7000 PC is equipped with RTX 5080 and Intel Core Ultra 9 285K12.02.26
Acer has introduced an updated Predator Orion 7000 desktop computer, which has received a new configuration and has become a more affordable alternative to the version with the RTX 5090 graphics card.
The new model is focused on performing resource-intensive tasks, including video processing, working with tools based on artificial intelligence and running modern games at high graphics settings.
Processor and graphics card of the Acer Predator Orion 7000 PC
The Predator Orion 7000 is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor with 24 cores and a maximum frequency of up to 5.7 GHz in Boost mode. The chip includes a built-in neural processor designed to accelerate tasks related to artificial intelligence and allows them to be performed locally without resorting to cloud services. The graphics performance is provided by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card with GDDR7 memory and support for DLSS 4 technology with multi-frame generation.
Memory in the Acer Predator Orion 7000 PC
The computer received 64 GB of DDR5-5600 RAM with the ability to expand up to 128 GB using four DIMM slots. A 2 TB solid-state drive is provided for data storage. The system also has one PCIe Gen5 M.2 slot, two Gen4 M.2 slots and a separate compartment for hot-swappable SSDs. Additionally, two slots are provided for installing 3.5-inch hard drives. The PL1 power limit indicator is set at 200 W, which is designed for stable system operation under prolonged loads.
The cooling system is represented by the Acer FrostBlade X360 liquid cooling solution and three ARGB fans. The case is equipped with a panoramic side glass panel, through which you can see the internal components and the backlight, which is customizable using the PredatorSense program.
Ports of the Acer Predator Orion 7000 PC
The computer has a wide range of interfaces, including Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen1 and Gen2 Type-A, USB-C, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort, RJ45 network connector and support for Wi-Fi 6E wireless communication. The top panel has three USB-A 3.2 Gen1 ports, one USB-C 3.2 Gen1 port and a 3.5 mm audio jack. DTS:X Ultra surround sound technology is supported.
The Predator Orion 7000 with the RTX 5080 graphics card is already on sale at a price of around $4,300.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Poco M8 Pro 5G immediately catches the eye with its size and the manufacturer’s desire to offer more than you’d typically expect from a device in this price range. It’s not just another mid-range device.
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Home autonomous power sources: inverters, batteries, solar panels
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
NASA will allow astronauts to take smartphones to the moon NASA smartphone space
NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said that participants of the Crew-12 and Artemis II missions will be able to take modern smartphones, including the iPhone, with them into orbit and beyond.
Permissions for apps in Windows 11 will be requested like on smartphones Microsoft update Windows
Microsoft is preparing changes to Windows 11 security that will make interaction with applications more similar to the smartphone model
NASA will allow astronauts to take smartphones to the moon
Returning of international Ukrposhta delivery will become free
Samsung Galaxy S26 will be presented on February 25, 2026. What will the new flagships be like?
Dell Alienware AW2526HL budget monitor with 300Hz costs $175
Toyota unveils its Fluorite gaming engine
The Razer Boomslang 20th Anniversary Edition mouse is more expensive than the iPhone 17 Pro Max
Samsung Galaxy F70e smartphone has Mediatek Dimensity 6300 processor and 6000 mAh battery
SanDisk PCIe 5.0 Optimus GX Pro – SSD with maximum speed and capacity of up to 4 TB