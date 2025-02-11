Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI and Neo 18 AI laptops with RTX 5070 get Core Ultra 9 and GeForce RTX 5070 Ti11.02.25
Acer has introduced the Predator Helios Neo 16 AI and Neo 18 AI gaming laptops, which are equipped with Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards. Both models have support for artificial intelligence functions and will appear in Ukraine in the summer.
The laptops have similar specifications, including versions with Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX and Ultra 7 255HX processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 or 5070 Ti graphics, up to 64 GB of RAM and a 90 Wh battery. The cooling system uses 5th generation AeroBlade 3D fans, liquid metal thermal paste and vector heat pipes.
The Predator Helios Neo 16 AI features a 16-inch OLED display with a resolution of up to 2560×1600 pixels, a refresh rate of 180-240 Hz, and a brightness of up to 500 nits. The Neo 18 AI model features an 18-inch Mini LED screen with a similar resolution, a refresh rate of up to 250 Hz, and 100% DCI-P3 coverage.
The laptops support Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Intel Killer Ethernet E3100G, have Thunderbolt 4 Type-C, USB 3.2 Type-C, USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.1 and a microSD slot. There is also a Full HD IR camera, Acer PurifiedView 2.0 and PurifiedVoice 2.0 technologies, and buyers will receive a three-month subscription to PC Game Pass.
The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI will go on sale in June at a price of 79,999 UAH, and the Neo 18 AI model will appear in July with a price tag of 92,999 UAH.
