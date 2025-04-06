Muse S Athena headband with built-in AI improves brain function

Muse has unveiled the Muse S Athena, an innovative headband designed to improve sleep, cognitive performance, and overall well-being.

The device is equipped with a variety of sensors, including an electroencephalograph (EEG), functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS), photoplethysmograph (PPG), as well as an accelerometer and gyroscope. These technologies allow you to track brain activity, blood flow, oxygen saturation, heart rate, breathing, posture, and sleep stages.

Data analysis is performed using artificial intelligence based on the Foundational Brain Model (FBM), trained on more than 80,000 EEG sessions. The device provides users with real-time feedback, helping to reduce stress levels, improve concentration and cognitive abilities. For a deeper immersion in the practices, a special application is offered with meditation and sleep tracking functions, which also helps to identify problems such as apnea.

The Muse S Athena headband is now available in the US for $ 474.99. The control app can be used for free, and premium features are available with a subscription for $ 12.99 per month, including advanced meditations and cognitive analysis tools.