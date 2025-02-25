Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments

Oppo has unveiled its new line of smartphones, the Reno13 and Reno13 Pro. These are upper-midrange smartphones with high-quality displays, fairly powerful chips, good cameras, and, most importantly, algorithms.

Design and Ergonomics

There are two models in the line. The Reno13 and Reno13 Pro smartphones have 6.59-inch and 6.83-inch screens, respectively. In both cases, these are AMOLED matrices that support increased refresh rates of 90 Hz in the younger model and 120 Hz in the older one. Their edges are slightly rounded, so the frames visually seem thinner. The Pro version is not too large, with a fairly thin body.



The smartphone fits well in the hand, moderately grippy due to the rough coating of the back surface and straight side edges. Antenna strips are on all four. The SIM card tray, charging port, microphone and speaker are located at the bottom. The volume and power buttons are on the right side. The microphone array with an IR port is on the top. The speaker is installed in a barely noticeable slot at the junction of the screen glass and the case on top.



The back surface in our case is made in purple with a butterfly pattern. The pattern and background beautifully shimmer in the light and changes in lighting. The edges have a silver-purple coating. The cameras are placed in an area also tinted in color. Two modules protrude beyond the body, and the third is hidden inside. Under it there is also an oval flash with a mirror element inside. So you can take selfies more comfortably, but the front camera is also very good.

There is no case included, only documentation and cable. So it is worth taking care of the protection of the case in advance. It is worth noting that the smartphone case has a fairly high level of protection against water and dust – IP69.

Hardware

The company calls the main feature of the smartphone cameras and proprietary photo processing algorithms. Not without the participation of AI, of course. Let’s start with the modules. In Reno13 Pro, 50 megapixel lenses are used as the main modules in the wide and telephoto, as well as 8 megapixels in the ultra-wide module. The selfie camera also has a size of 50 megapixels and in terms of aperture, as well as viewing angle, it is even slightly better than the main one. Autofocus is available in all modules, and optical stabilization is available in the “fifty” main module.

In the standard version of Reno13, the selfie camera is the same, but the main modules are slightly weaker in a number of parameters. The main 50-megapixel one has a smaller viewing angle, and the remaining modules are an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and a 2-megapixel distance extinction sensor. We will provide detailed data and figures at the end, but at this stage we can already say that selfie shooting was the main purpose of the line.



Algorithms and programs are cooked using the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 – this is an eight-core socket with an architecture of four Cortex-A715 processor cores (frequency up to 3.35 GHz) and four Cortex-A510. The chip supports LPDDR5X-8533 RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The volumes of which are 12 and 512 GB, respectively. In the standard version, it is 12 and 256 GB, but, to be honest, we are not sure that choosing it makes sense. We will only get a combination of good cameras for an inexpensive price in the pro version. The smartphone runs on Android 15 with the proprietary ColorOS 15 shell.

The battery, no less important part, has a nominal capacity of 5800 and 5600 mAh in the Pro and regular versions of Oppo Reno13. From 0 to 100% they charge in less than an hour. Up to 17% they charge in 5 minutes. All this turbo boost is provided by proprietary technologies when using powerful 80 W chargers. The manufacturer immediately assures that the battery life will last for 5 years, which physicists will most likely disagree with or make adjustments for battery degradation at such currents.

Software

The photos themselves speak quite eloquently about the capabilities of the Reno13 Pro modules. They look good in sufficient lighting. Detail and colors are on par, there are no strange out-of-focus or shades. In low light, the cameras usually take several frames, combine them and give a result processed by algorithms – more than acceptable if your hands are not shaking. For this class of smartphones, the camera’s capabilities are beyond praise.

Tools using artificial intelligence are quite familiar by their names – sharpening, intelligent object erasure, blur removal and fingerprint removal. They all work to one degree or another. With simple cases, such as a sticker on a table, the algorithm will cope well and remove it. Removing the inscription on the box at the junction of different colors is more difficult. Improving the quality does not involve turning the sliders too aggressively – the photos become slightly better, although the quality is already quite satisfactory.



A relatively “sudden” feature was the simplified ability to transfer files to an iOS device with the O+ Connect program. With this program, you can transfer data to and from Apple devices as between iPhones. We can’t say that this is some special wow feature in the era of messengers, but, probably, the request was there and the developers satisfied it.

Impressions

Oppo Reno13 Pro 5G turned out to be an interesting representative of its class. It has a fairly thin and easy-to-use case. There are black and purple shades of the case. The latter with interesting artistic elements. In terms of ergonomics, we liked it, although the necessary cover to protect the cameras will slightly reduce the elegance.

In terms of performance, there are no questions about it. Games run at high settings with high FPS. The interface works quickly. Photo processing algorithms are being refined quickly. Maybe this is not a revolution in automated editing, but a feature of flagship models that is available to a wide range of users. The cameras allow you to get good photos, in which you will probably have to slightly correct the white balance, remove a ball that suddenly jumped out, or a car that failed to pass.

Among the equipment, the smartphone has everything that belongs to an almost flagship. An excellent display, a dust- and moisture-tight case, a fairly productive processor that does not heat up, enough memory and interesting software functions. In its price niche of about 450-500 dollars, this is a good offer.

Specifications of the smartphone Oppo Reno13 Pro 5G (CPH 2697)

Connectivity: GSM (2(1900), 3(1900), 5(850), 8(900)); CDMA: BC0, BC1; WCDMA (1/2/4/5/6/8/19); FDD-LTE (1/2/3/4//5/7/8/18/19/20/26/28/66); TDD-LTE (38/40/41/42/48); 5G SA: (n1/2/3/5/7/8/20/26/28/38/40/41/48/66/77/78); 5G NSA: (n1/3/5/7/8/28/38/40/41/77/78) OS: Android 15 + ColorOS 15 Screen: 6.83”, 1271×2800, AMOLED, 120 Hz Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Graphics: ARM G615-MC6 1303 MHz RAM, storage: 12 GB (+up to 12 GB virtual), LPDDR5X + 512 GB, UFS 3.1 Main camera: Wide 50 MP, f/1.8, 84°, 1/1.95, PDAF, OIS, EIS Telephoto 50 MP, f/2.8, OIS Ultrawide 8 MP, f/2.2, 116° Front camera: 50 MP, f/2.0, 90° Card slot: 2×nano-SIM Communications: Wi-Fi 6g, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4 (SBC, AAC, aptX-HD, LDAC, LHDC 5.0) Navigation: A-GPS, GPS, Beidou, Galileo Connector: USB Type-C Sensors: Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Light sensor

Proximity sensor Fingerprint sensor: Under the screen Protection: IP69 Battery: 5800 mAh Charging power: 80 W, not included Dimensions: 162.73×76.55×7.55 mm Weight: 195 g Supplier: Oppo representative office in Ukraine Price: Final price to be confirmed

Rating:

+ battery life

+ fast charging

+ Optical camera stabilization

Read also:

Юлія Nitckevich

hi-Tech TV reporter hi-Tech TV reporter