The Oppo A40m smartphone for UAH 8,500 has military class MIL-STD 810H and IP54 protection07.11.24
Sales of the new budget Oppo A40m smartphone, which offers protection against shocks and moisture, have started in Ukraine. The body of the device is made with double tempered glass, which ensures its resistance to falls and shocks, confirmed by the MIL-STD 810H certificate. The smartphone also has an IP54 degree of protection, which allows you to use it in the rain and with wet hands.
Oppo A40m is equipped with a 6.67-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1604×720 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz, the brightness reaches 1000 nits. The smartphone works on the Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen1 platform, has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in memory. The main camera is 50 MP, and the front one is 5 MP, built into the round cutout of the display. The device is equipped with a 5100 mAh battery with SUPERVOOC 45 W fast charging, which allows you to charge it to 50% in 30 minutes.
The manufacturer claims that after 1600 charging cycles, the battery retains up to 80% of its capacity, which extends the life of the device. The smartphone weighs 186 g and is already available in Ukraine in Sparkling Black color at a price of UAH 8,499.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
The Logitech M196 mouse is designed for work, affordable, convenient in size, wireless, and lasts all year on a battery. What else is needed?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
The Oppo A40m smartphone for UAH 8,500 has military class MIL-STD 810H and IP54 protectionAndroid Oppo protection smartphone
Oppo A40m is equipped with a 6.67-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1604×720 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz, the brightness reaches 1000 nits.
WhatsApp will allow you to create chat listsmessenger update WhatsApp
The list of users in WhatsApp allows you to add both individual chats and groups to filters.