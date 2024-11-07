The Oppo A40m smartphone for UAH 8,500 has military class MIL-STD 810H and IP54 protection

Sales of the new budget Oppo A40m smartphone, which offers protection against shocks and moisture, have started in Ukraine. The body of the device is made with double tempered glass, which ensures its resistance to falls and shocks, confirmed by the MIL-STD 810H certificate. The smartphone also has an IP54 degree of protection, which allows you to use it in the rain and with wet hands.

Oppo A40m is equipped with a 6.67-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1604×720 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz, the brightness reaches 1000 nits. The smartphone works on the Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen1 platform, has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in memory. The main camera is 50 MP, and the front one is 5 MP, built into the round cutout of the display. The device is equipped with a 5100 mAh battery with SUPERVOOC 45 W fast charging, which allows you to charge it to 50% in 30 minutes.

The manufacturer claims that after 1600 charging cycles, the battery retains up to 80% of its capacity, which extends the life of the device. The smartphone weighs 186 g and is already available in Ukraine in Sparkling Black color at a price of UAH 8,499.