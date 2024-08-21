Oppo A80 5G get 120 Hz LCD display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 and a 5100 mAh battery with 45 W charging21.08.24
The Oppo company presented a new A-series smartphone in Europe – the Oppo A80 5G. The device is equipped with a 6.67-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and an opening for the front camera at 8 MP. The maximum brightness of the screen reaches 1000 nits.
The smartphone is based on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, which is paired with 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The smartphone comes pre-installed with the Android 14 operating system and the proprietary ColorOS 14 skin.
The Oppo A80 5G is IP54 water resistant, equipped with a USB-C charging port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a 50 + 2MP main camera. The device is powered by a 5100 mAh battery with 45 W fast charging support.
The weight of the device is 186 grams. There are two colors to choose from: Starry Black and Purple.
The Oppo A80 5G is already available for purchase in the Netherlands at a price of €299.
