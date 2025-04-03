Ampler Nova and Nova Pro – the first electric bikes with USB-C charging03.04.25
Ampler has introduced the world’s first electric bicycle that can be charged via USB-C. The manufacturer will offer two models – Nova and Nova Pro. Their key feature is the ability to charge via a USB-C cable at a power of 140 W. At the same time, the use of a branded adapter is not mandatory, any device with the appropriate power will do. Ampler’s adapter, which will cost €80, can also be used to charge a smartphone, but the power in this case will be limited to 15 W.
The charging port is built into the bike frame, next to a small screen that displays the battery level. A full charge will take about three hours. Both models are equipped with a 250 W motor and can reach speeds of up to 25 km/h. The bikes are available in several colors. The Nova will cost €2,990 in the European market, and the Nova Pro will cost €3,490. Sales will start in the summer, but you can place an order now.
Porsche has introduced an updated eBike Sport 2025 electric bike, designed for city trips and light trails. The new model is equipped with a carbon frame, Shimano gear system and upgraded suspension.
The Fox Float 34 Performance Elite front fork has received 120 mm of travel, and the Fox Float DPS rear shock absorber has been improved for better comfort. The steering rack has also changed. A 12-speed Shimano transmission has been installed, and the Shimano EP801 motor with a torque of 85 Nm allows you to overcome climbs and develop high speed.
Depending on the frame size, batteries of different capacities are offered: 504 Wh for the S model and 630 Wh for M and L. The Porsche eBike Sport 2025 range in economic mode reaches 175 km. The weight of the bike is 21.6 kg.
Lighting is provided by Supernova Starstream X Pro headlights (up to 1000 lumens) and a Topeak BeSeen rear light. All information about the trip is displayed on the Shimano SC-EM800 display or in the Shimano E-Tube Ride program.
The price of the eBike Sport 2025 is $10,920/€9,900. You can buy the bike through the Porsche Design online store or from official dealers. In the USA there are models M and L, and in Europe – the entire model range.
