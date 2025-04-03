Affordable Redmi G27Q 240Hz 2K gaming monitor costs $16503.04.25
Xiaomi has introduced a new gaming monitor Redmi G27Q 240Hz to the Chinese market. The model is equipped with a 27-inch Fast IPS screen with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels, a refresh rate of 240 Hz and a response time of 1 ms. It supports 10-bit color depth, 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and 100% sRGB. Brightness reaches 400 nits.
The monitor is equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium technology, which eliminates image tearing and reduces lag during gameplay. For connection, two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, two HDMI 2.0 and a headphone jack are provided. The monitor stand allows you to adjust the height, change the tilt angle and rotate the screen to portrait mode. There is also a VESA mount for wall mounting. Currently, the Redmi G27Q costs 1,199 yuan (about $165), but later the price will increase to 1,499 yuan.
Xiaomi has introduced an updated series of Redmi Smart TV X 2025 TVs, which includes models with diagonals of 55, 65, 75 and 85 inches. All devices are equipped with 4K screens with a refresh rate of 240 Hz, which makes them an ideal choice for gamers and lovers of high-quality content.
The TVs support dynamic contrast enhancement technologies and a wide color gamut, which provides rich and realistic colors. The Xiaomi HyperOS 2 operating system allows you to use intelligent functions such as voice control via Xiao Ai and personalized recommendations.
For games, the TVs offer FreeSync Premium support and an HDMI 2.1 interface, which ensures minimal lag and smooth gameplay. Inside, the MT9655 chip, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage are installed.
The starting price is 2,179 yuan (about $301) for the 55-inch model. Xiaomi is expected to launch international versions of the devices soon.
