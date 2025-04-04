Garmin Vivoactive 6 smartwatch gets flagship features04.04.25
Garmin has announced the Vivoactive 6 sports smartwatch, equipped with a “smart” alarm function and Running Dynamics technology, previously available only in the company’s more expensive models.
The device is equipped with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, the case is made of plastic, the bezel is made of aluminum, and the strap is made of silicone. Unlike Garmin’s premium models with five buttons, the Vivoactive 6 has only two. Autonomy is up to 11 days on a single charge.
The “smart” alarm function analyzes sleep phases and selects the optimal moment for awakening. In addition, the watch provides programs for daily training with low and high intensity.
Garmin Running Dynamics technology records seven different parameters, including rhythm, step length and contact time with the surface, which allows you to analyze the user’s running technique in real time.
The Garmin Connect app provides access to strength training, yoga, Pilates, and other workouts. There’s also a wheelchair-accessible mode.
The watch comes in four colors: Black/Slate, Bone/Lunar Gold, Jasper Green, and Pink Dawn. The suggested retail price is $299.
