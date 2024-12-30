Top tech events and news in 2024

The editorial team of the hi-tech.ua website continues to cover all significant technological events of 2024 – from new games and technologies to the next smartphones and electric cars. We have already become accustomed to the fact that the audience is interested in a variety of topics – we see here both interest in the next budget smartphone and an armored vehicle from the USA. The topic of war with Russia does not leave the information field and this also applies to technological projects.

CD Projekt RED surprised fans by releasing an announcement trailer for The Witcher 4, which attracted attention not only with the game, but also with technical details: the video was recorded using an “unannounced RTX series GPU.” This moment coincided with the news from NVIDIA about the launch of a new generation of graphics cards.

The company has officially announced the date of the presentation of the RTX 50 series graphics cards. It will take place on January 6, 2025, at the CES 2025 exhibition (in Europe, the broadcast will begin on January 7 at 03:30 CET). This long-awaited event will be accompanied by the global gaming festival GeForce LAN 50, which starts on January 4 and will last 50 hours. The final of the festival will coincide with the beginning of NVIDIA’s performance in Las Vegas.

NVIDIA timed the announcement of the new generation with a campaign dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the GeForce 256, the company’s first graphics card. A historical retrospective and the announcement of RTX 50 promise to be the central topics of the upcoming show.

The entire lineup will feature 14-layer PCBs, which will provide improved signal integrity between the GPU and the GDDR7 video memory. All cards should have a single 12V-2×6 power connector interface. Only some models of the top-end RTX 5090 or RTX 5080 will have dual 16-pin connectors.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 is based on the GB202-300-A1 GPU and the PG144/145-SKU30 PCB. The GPU contains 170 active streaming multiprocessors (out of a total of 192 SMs) and 21,760 cores (out of a total of 24,576 cores). It has 32 GB of GDDR7 memory with a 512-bit access bus. The memory operates at 28 Gbps and provides a bandwidth of 1792 GB/s. The total power consumption of the card is a significant 600 watts.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080, in turn, will be equipped with 16 GB of VRAM, targeting a wider range of users. The access bus has also been halved to 256 bits. However, it uses faster GDDR7 memory (32 Gbps), which provides a total bandwidth of 1024 GB/s. The model is based on the PG144/147-SKU45 board and uses the GB203-400-A1 GPU. This uses all 84 streaming multiprocessors and 10,752 cores available in the GPU, but this is 51% less than in the flagship RTX 5090. For comparison, the previous RTX 4080 had 40% fewer functional units than the RTX 4090.

The PCI Device ID database has information about new models. Although this is only a list of potential models without exact specifications, it gives some idea of ​​​​the upcoming products. At the moment, three SKUs are known for desktop graphics cards and more than ten SKUs for mobile solutions.

A wide range of graphics cards is expected for laptops, ranging from the top-end GeForce RTX 5090/5080 Max-Q/Mobile options to budget models such as the GeForce RTX 5050. All mobile versions will be available in two variants with different SKUs. It is important to note that Nvidia now labels all mobile graphics cards as Max-Q, regardless of performance level, leaving the power limits to laptop manufacturers.

Ukrainian studio GSC Game World has decided on the release date of the game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. The developers decided to take additional time to finalize the project and postponed its release for six months. Now it is known that the game will be released on September 5, 2024 on personal computers and Xbox Series X/S gaming consoles.

On this occasion, GSC Game World has released a short trailer. Pre-order for the standard edition of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is available on Ukrainian Steam for 895 UAH, and the Deluxe and Ultimate Edition versions cost 1199 and 1599 UAH, respectively.

Ukrainian studio GSC Game World has achieved impressive success with the game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, which sold 1 million copies in its first two days after its release on November 20. This achievement is even more significant considering that the game is available on the Game Pass service, which significantly increases the total number of players exploring the Zone.

On the day of its release, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 became the most popular game on Twitch:

At its peak, the game’s section attracted 416.4 thousand viewers, ranking fifth among all game releases of 2024.

The game’s broadcasts generated about 2.65 million hours of viewing per day.

Most viewers watched streams in English and Russian (32.3% of the total). Ukrainian streams accounted for 9.2% of viewers.

In terms of the number of viewers in live streaming on the day of release, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 surpassed such projects as Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero and Silent Hill 2, losing only to major releases like Palworld and Black Myth: Wukong. Stalker 2 took a place in the top 10 most popular projects on Steam, and its release became a landmark event in the gaming community.

POCO X6 Pro features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1220 x 2712 and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The smartphone runs on the Android 14 operating system with the proprietary HyperOS shell.

The smartphone runs on a Mediatek Dimensity 8300 processor. It has 8 cores and an operating frequency of 3.35 Hz. The smartphone has several versions of RAM and storage. Including 8 + 256 and 12 + 512 GB.

POCO X6 Pro 5G is equipped with a powerful 5100 mAh battery and supports fast charging at 67 W via the USB-C port. Among other features, it is worth noting the under-screen fingerprint scanner.

The user will be satisfied with a 16-megapixel front camera and a triple main camera with 64, 8 and 2 megapixel modules. There is optical stabilization. POCO X6 Pro 5G will be available in three body colors: black, gray and yellow.

Elon Musk announced the Neuralink Blindsight implant that restores vision

Elon Musk has unveiled the Neuralink Blindsight project, which promises to revolutionize ophthalmology and restore vision to blind people, including those who have been blind since birth. The technology, developed by Neuralink, involves implanting an implant into the cerebral cortex, bypassing damaged visual organs and directly stimulating the areas responsible for processing visual signals.

In its initial stages, this technology will be able to provide images with a resolution comparable to the 8-bit graphics of old consoles such as the Atari. This limited image quality will be enough to help users navigate in space and recognize simple objects and shapes. Musk, however, is confident that over time, Blindsight will not only restore human vision, but also surpass it, providing the ability to see in the infrared, ultraviolet, and even radio range.

The project has already received FDA approval (the US Food and Drug Administration), which has assigned it the status of a “breakthrough device”, which allows it to begin testing on volunteers.

Epic Games Store giving away the game Ghostrunner for free – an alternative to Cyberpunk 2077

Epic Games Store is giving away the cyberpunk action game Ghostrunner for free. You can get the game Ghostrunner until 17:00 (CET) on April 18. Ghostrunner 2 was recently released, so the offer from EGS will let you find out where the adventures of cyber ninja Jack began. By the way, EGS also recently gave away the second part of the game.

Polish developer One More Level worked on the development of the game with 3D Realms. The game is created using Unreal Engine 4 and supports NVIDIA RTX technology. The player, Jack Ghostrunner, must overcome dangerous cordons by dashing, jumping, running along the wall and wrestling. The player will also encounter enemies that must be handled carefully, as both enemies and the player can be killed in one hit.

TSMC Deprives Intel of 40% Discount Due to Careless Comments by CEO

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger’s recent comments about the risks associated with Taiwan have had a significant impact on Intel’s relationship with TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company), the world’s largest semiconductor supplier. Before Gelsinger’s public statements, TSMC had offered Intel favorable terms on 3-nm chips, providing a 40% discount on the production of one wafer, which reduced its cost from $23,000 to $14,000. However, after Gelsinger began to insist on the geopolitical risks of chip production in Taiwan and advocated for subsidies for the development of semiconductor manufacturing in the United States, the relationship between the companies deteriorated. TSMC withdrew the offer, and now Intel is forced to pay full price for 3-nm wafers, which has significantly affected its financial performance.

Gelsinger’s statements also led to a public spat with TSMC founder Morris Chang, who responded sharply to the criticism, pointing to the emotional nature of Gelsinger’s statements and their motivation for his desire for subsidies for Intel. Gelsinger’s stance has also caused internal discord within Intel, including walking away from a significant agreement with Alphabet after paying a fine to settle the dispute.

And already in December, Intel Corporation announced the departure of CEO Pat Gelsinger, who had held the post since February 2021. During his more than 30-year career at the company, Gelsinger rose from engineer to head of the corporation, playing a key role in the development of Intel. However, not at the best time in the company’s life.

David Zinsner, executive vice president and CFO, and Michelle Johnston Holthouse, head of Intel Products, have been appointed interim leaders during the search for a new CEO. The company’s board of directors has already begun searching for a permanent successor.

Bradley upgraded to M2A4E1. US showed improved version of the armored fighting vehicle and transfer it to Ukraine

The US Army has announced the introduction of a new variant of the Bradley tracked armored fighting vehicle, the M2A4E1.

The M2A4E1 Bradley represents a significant upgrade to the US infantry fighting vehicle lineup. The Iron Fist active protection system integrated into this model is a state-of-the-art battlefield survivability solution. It is capable of detecting and intercepting incoming missiles and other threats, significantly reducing the risk of vehicle destruction.

Radar and infrared trackers enhance threat detection capabilities, while the use of explosive projectiles in the Iron Fist system effectively neutralizes incoming projectiles before they reach their target. This is a key advantage in modern combat operations, where reaction speed and the ability to adapt to changing tactical situations can determine the outcome of a battle.

The advanced high-definition infrared sight and environmental control unit serve to improve crew operational capabilities and prevent overheating in challenging conditions. These technologies not only improve combat capabilities, but also operational comfort, allowing the crew to remain combat ready in a variety of climates.

The Bradley has long been known as a reliable means of transporting infantry and providing them with protection in combat. Equipping the M2A4E1 with reactive armor, an M242 Bushmaster automatic cannon, BGM-71 TOW anti-tank missiles, and an M240C machine gun makes it especially effective against a variety of threats on the battlefield.

With the purchase of new M2A4E1 units, the US Army is increasing its combat capabilities, and the transfer of these combat vehicles to Ukraine indicates significant support in the current war.

Samsung Galaxy Ring costs $399, but it won’t be sold in Ukraine

Samsung has unveiled a new smart ring, the Galaxy Ring, which offers users a convenient way to track their health stats and control their devices with simple gestures. This gadget was shown at the world presentation along with the new sixth-generation Galaxy Flip and Fold. Our first review of these smartphones is already on the site.

The Galaxy Ring fitness ring integrates with Samsung Health, providing users with comprehensive information about sleep, blood oxygen levels, heart rate, and activity throughout the day.

While some expected Samsung to offer more subscription features, there is no reason to believe that this will be justified.

On the other hand, Samsung will likely add many more features to the Galaxy Ring in the future. The Ring uses Samsung’s BioActive sensor, which opens up the possibility of expanding its functionality beyond basic sleep tracking.

China claimed to have built the world’s first microwave weapon that is cooled by a Stirling engine. The powerful device, known as a microwave beam emitter (HPM), was developed by Chinese researchers and is powered by four Stirling engines. They say this configuration allows the weapon to operate continuously for about four hours while using a fraction of the energy of other systems.

The development would be one of the first examples of the open use of Stirling engine technology in an HPM weapon if the results are confirmed. The research was published in the Chinese academic journal High Power Laser and Particle Beams and was led by electronic engineering scientist Xu Xie.

The team achieved temperatures exceeding 48 degrees above absolute zero using a superconducting material and a Stirling engine, resulting in a magnetic field of over four teslas. Additionally, they observed a significant reduction in overall energy consumption of 80% compared to conventional technology.

The success of the Chinese scientists can be partly attributed to the effects of sanctions imposed during Donald Trump’s presidency. Previously, China relied heavily on imports of second-generation high-temperature superconductors, but sanctions limited domestic production capacity and left the quality of the materials behind Western standards.

December 12, 2024, will go down in Volkswagen history as the day the legendary VR6 engine ceased production. Andreas G. Schleit, Communications Manager Volkswagen Passenger Cars, announced the event on LinkedIn. The VR6 engine, with almost 1.87 million units produced over 34 years, has become a cult favorite among car enthusiasts thanks to its unique design and performance.

History and Features of the VR6

The VR6 engine was first presented in 1991 at the Geneva Motor Show in the third generation of the VW Golf. The cylinder arrangement in the engine is similar to that of a V-engine, the difference being that the angle between the cylinders is 15° instead of 45°, 60° or 90°.

The name VR6 comes from a combination of the words V-engine (German: V-Motor) and in-line engine (German: Reihenmotor). The number 6 in the name indicates the number of cylinders, i.e. a V6 engine. In Europe, the VR6 engine was introduced in 1991 in the Volkswagen Passat and Volkswagen Corrado models, and in North America the following year. The Passat, Passat Variant station wagon, and the American version of the Corrado were equipped with original 2.8-liter engines.

The European version of the Corrado and the all-wheel drive Passat Syncro had 2.9-liter engines with 190 horsepower. In 1999, the engine was modified to a 2.8-liter 24-valve unit. The power was 204 hp and the torque was 265 N⋅m. It was installed in the Golf and Bora models, but the engine was incompatible with the Passat model.

Reasons for the end of production

VAG stopped producing the VR6 in Europe in the mid-2010s due to stricter environmental standards. However, it continued to be installed in cars for North America and especially for the Chinese market, where demand for this engine remained high. However, even in China, given modern emissions requirements and the transition to electrification, the VR6 had to be abandoned.

The VR6 will be remembered as one of the most iconic engines, combining power, reliability and a unique sound. Its compactness and versatility made it an ideal choice for cars of various classes. The end of production marks the end of an era, but leaves a rich legacy in automotive history.

