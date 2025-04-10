Motorola Moto G Stylus (2025) smartphone receives 68-watt TurboPower charging and MIL-STD-810H protection10.04.25
Motorola has introduced a new smartphone in the Moto G line – the Moto G Stylus (2025). The device has a built-in stylus, 68W TurboPower fast charging, a case with MIL-STD-810H military standard protection, a bright screen and a triple camera with a Sony sensor.
The Moto G Stylus 2025 runs Android 15 with Motorola’s proprietary shell and additional features. The new stylus is characterized by increased sensitivity and improved response speed, which should provide a more natural writing and drawing experience.
The device is equipped with a 6.7-inch pOLED screen with a resolution of 2712×1220 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of up to 3000 nits. The smartphone is based on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor. The main camera has a 50 MP Sony LYTIA 700C sensor with optical image stabilization. There is also a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with macro support and a 32 MP front camera.
Moto G Stylus (2025) is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery with support for TurboPower 68 W fast charging and wireless charging up to 15 W. The device is certified according to IP68 and MIL-STD-810H standards, which confirms its resistance to water, dust and external loads.
The smartphone is equipped with 8 GB of RAM and offers a choice of 128 or 256 GB of built-in storage. Additional features include AI options such as “Sketch to Image” for converting drawings into images and “Circle to Search” for searching for information on selected objects. The audio system is represented by stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.
The Moto G Stylus (2025) is designed with a leather-like finish and will be available in Pantone Gibraltar Sea and Surf the Web colors. Sales in the US start on April 17. The price of the device will be $399. First of all, the smartphone will appear on Amazon, Best Buy and the official Motorola website, and then on major mobile operators.
