Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter

The use of car video recorders raises questions in a number of countries, and now in Ukraine, given the martial law and the ban on filming checkpoints and strategic objects. Nevertheless, in large cities, the traffic congestion forces them to return to their use.

Kawa Mini 3 is interesting primarily because it has very small dimensions, offering video recording in 2K. It cannot be called hidden, however. It is designed in the form of a small cylinder with a swivel mount on the windshield. It is attached to it with 3M double-sided adhesive tape.

Externally, the recorder is really inconspicuous, especially if you attach it to the tinted strip area. The only bright thing that makes it stand out a little more is the orange power button on the side. But there are no chrome rings or logos in the lens area.

The video recorder can shoot video in 2340×1296 using the H.265 codec. Audio is also recorded. Recording is done on a MicroSD memory card. It comes in the kit for only a relatively small additional fee.

As always, the current date and time are superimposed on the recording. Sound can also be recorded, but this can be adjusted in the Kawa program. There you can also watch already recorded videos and download them. You can take photos in real time from your smartphone. The program also allows you to select the quality of the video and photos, the duration of the recorded video segments, the password for the Wi-Fi network to connect to the dashcam. The sensitivity is set to start emergency recording. By the way, at an average level, most potholes are perceived by the recorder as a blow.

The kit includes a power adapter with a four-meter cable. So if you want to run the cable under the trim, you can only reach the car outlet near the front seats. If you don’t want to borrow it, then the cable length won’t be enough to reach the outlet, say, in the trunk.

Overall, the Kawa Mini 3 is a good car video recorder. There are practically no complaints about the assembly and operation of the application. When the engine is started and the power is connected, the device automatically starts recording, accompanied by a voice message. By the way, there are versions of the recorder with support for voice commands. Ours did not have this function, but the number of supported languages ​​​​leaves much to be desired. You will have to communicate with it in English.

As for the recording quality, everything here corresponds to the level of budget devices. There are no complaints about the colors and sensitivity of night shooting. But the detail even at a slightly higher resolution is at a medium-low level. With a slight vibration, the license plates of surrounding cars are visible from a distance of up to 3-5 meters. On the other hand, if an accident does happen, it will be easier to describe the situation and such recording parameters are enough.

On the one hand, it seems that by adding a little money, you can get a DVR that shoots better. But this is not the case. Within the range of amounts up to $200, they all shoot approximately the same and with vibrations, holes or irregularities, license plates are also visible at short distances. And the marketing department does not allow to make such a recorder at least compact. Models from $300, where you can get shooting up to 4K, really shoot high-quality. Among them there are also minimalist and compact models.

Also read reviews of other recorders:

Review of the car video recorder Navitel R600 GPS

Review of the car video recorder Navitel MR250NV

Test of the car video recorder Navitel R1050

Michel Chernovoj

Editor Editor