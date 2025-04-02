bypassnro command for windows 11 will no longer work02.04.25
When installing Windows 11, the system requires users to sign in to a Microsoft account, which requires an internet connection. Previously, this restriction could be bypassed using a console command, but in the latest versions of the operating system, Microsoft removed this option.
According to Windows Central, the company confirmed that the bypassnro command, which allowed you to bypass these requirements, will no longer work in new Windows 11 builds.
“We are removing the bypassnro.cmd script from the release to improve security and the user experience of Windows 11. This change ensures that all users complete setup with an internet connection and a Microsoft account,” the company’s website says.
These changes are somewhat controversial, since they were made primarily to force as many users as possible to use a Microsoft account. In addition, this command often turned out to be useful when setting up laptops that did not have Wi-Fi drivers installed, which made it impossible to connect to the Internet without additional steps.
There are several other ways to bypass such Windows 11 requirements, but they are not so simple. However, for now, it is possible to add the “bypassnro” command to the system by typing in the command line: “reg add HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\OOBE /v BypassNRO /t REG_DWORD /d 1 /f shutdown /r /t 0”.
It should be noted that these changes only affect new Windows 11 installations. Users who previously used this command to bypass the Microsoft account requirement will not see any changes.
Recall that earlier Microsoft also changed the design of the “blue screen of death”, or more precisely, the color of this window. In addition to this, the company recently presented a plan for updating the operating system.
