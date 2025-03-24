Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound

Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound24.03.25
The Ugreen CM769 case is made of a metal alloy with a matte texture. So it is not too prone to fingerprints and minor mechanical damage. The upper part is a metal grille with perforation, which is protected by a capsule. In the central part of the case there is a ring RGB backlight with the ability to configure different modes. A little lower is the control panel, which includes a button for changing operating modes and a volume control with convenient marking. The status indicator allows you to visually monitor the operating mode.
The base of the microphone stand is made of metal, there are anti-slip pads. The design allows the body to be tilted at an angle of up to 180 degrees. In addition, there is a 3/8 inch threaded mount, which allows you to install the microphone on a stand.
The touch-sensitive mute button is located on the top of the case and is activated with a light touch. A good solution that eliminates the parasitic sound that can be heard during recording, there is simply no click of the button.
At the bottom of the case are a USB-C connector for connecting to devices and a 3.5mm output for real-time sound monitoring.
Microphone description Ugreen CM769
Ugreen CM769 is designed to work in various conditions, including recording podcasts, streaming, voice chats and creating music content. The design is based on a condenser capsule with a cardioid polar pattern, which ensures sound capture from the front and reduces background noise. A 14 mm diaphragm is installed.
The microphone has a higher cutoff frequency of 96, than the previously tested Maono, which was 48 kHz. But this does not mean that we will be able to record the sound of glass heating in the spring sun. It is much more important how the microphone captures details. The parameters can be selected in the microphone settings or the recording program, perhaps for a specific task it will be possible to configure it better than at the standard values.
Connection to devices is implemented via a USB Type-C port. The microphone is compatible with MacOS, Linux and Android. “Plug and play” technology is supported, so no drivers are required to get started. The Ugreen CM769 microphone can also work with phones and tablets via an OTG cable. The power of the mobile device is used to operate.
You can listen to the result in real time via the 3.5 mm headphone jack. The delay between recording and playback was minimal. Volume adjustment and backlight control are performed using the controls on the case. Seven backlight modes are available, including static and dynamic effects. Sound recording is performed with a sampling frequency of up to 96 kHz and a depth of 24 bits. The built-in ENC chip helps reduce the level of background noise, improving recording quality.
During testing, the microphone was connected to a laptop via USB-C and was automatically detected by the system. When recording a voice, the sound came out quite clear and detailed. There were also no problems when connecting to a smartphone, and the built-in noise reduction system partially smoothed out background noise.
Impressions
Ugreen CM769 demonstrated ease of use and stable recording quality. Simple initial setup, monitoring capabilities, and RGB lighting make it a good solution for home use. It’s also quite affordable. The device’s functionality allows it to be used for recording podcasts, streaming, and other tasks related to audio processing.
Features of USB microphone Ugreen CM769
|Microphone type:
|Dynamic, cardioid
|Sampling frequency:
|24 bit / 96 kHz
|Sensitivity
|USB:-34 dB ± 2 dB
|Frequency:
|100 Hz – 15 kHz
|Maximum sound pressure level:
|95 dB
|Diaphragm diameter:
|14 mm
|Connection:
|USB Type-C, 3.5 mm audio
|Backlight:
|yes
|Additional:
|Noise reduction system
|Mount:
|1/4 inch
|Cable length:
|2 m
|Price:
|about $50
