Samsung and Google introduce Eclipsa – Dolby Atmos free alternative08.01.25
Samsung and Google have unveiled a new surround sound format called Eclipsa, which will be available on Samsung TVs and soundbars in 2025.
The Eclipsa format will provide 3D sound in YouTube videos, creating a more realistic audio effect. It will be a free alternative to Dolby Atmos, except for the need to pay licensing fees. The technology supports adjustments to the location, intensity of sounds and spatial reflections, forming a surround sound.
The development of Eclipsa began in 2023 as part of a partnership between Samsung and Google, when the project was called Immersive Audio Model and Formats (IAMF). During this time, an open-source platform for 3D audio was created. Support for the new format will be available on all Samsung 2025 TVs, including Crystal UHD and Neo QLED 8K models.
The companies are also developing a certification program with the Telecommunications Technology Association to ensure consistent sound quality on devices with Eclipsa Audio. Details about the technology will be presented at CES 2025, which is currently underway.
