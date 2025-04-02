Audi A5 PHEV version can travel up to 116 km on electric power

The Audi A5 model range has new versions with a plug-in hybrid power plant. Two modifications with a plug-in hybrid system have been added to the traditional internal combustion engines, which have been designated e-hybrid quattro.

Hybrid versions of the A5 are presented in sedan and station wagon bodies. They are available in two power options: 300 and 367 horsepower. The power plant includes a 2.0 TFSI gasoline engine and an electric motor, which, depending on the configuration, develops up to 142 horsepower. Acceleration to 100 km/h takes 5.1 seconds in the more powerful version and 5.9 seconds in the less productive one. In electric mode, the speed is limited to 140 km/h, and the maximum speed of all versions is 250 km/h. According to the WLTP EAER City test cycle, the sedan is capable of driving on electric power for up to 116 km, the station wagon for up to 110.

The main element of the hybrid system is the battery located in the rear of the car. Its capacity has been increased to 25.9 kWh, of which 20.7 kWh are available for use. Compared to the plug-in hybrid versions of the Audi A6, the amount of energy stored has increased by 45%. The AC charging power now reaches 11 kW, which allows the battery to be fully charged in 2.5 hours.

The driver is offered two operating modes: electric (EV) and hybrid. In the first case, the car runs exclusively on electricity, and in the second, the system independently regulates the charge consumption. For the first time, a digital slider has appeared in these models, with which you can manually set the charge level that needs to be maintained. The energy recovery system has also been improved, the degree of which is now regulated by the paddles on the steering wheel.

The new versions have received standard equipment typical of the entire A5 line. The more powerful configuration includes the S line exterior package, black decorative elements and tinted glass. All modifications are equipped with three-zone climate control with an electric compressor, which allows you to set a comfortable temperature in the cabin in advance via myAudi.

The cost of the basic version of the A5 Sedan e-hybrid quattro with a 367-horsepower unit starts at 62,500 euros, the station wagon will cost at least 64,150 euros. The version with the S line package costs from 70,900 euros for the sedan and from 72,550 euros for the station wagon. Production of the hybrid A5 is organized at the Audi plant in Neckarsulm, and sales will start on March 27, 2025. The first deliveries are expected in April.