Canadian company Ploopy, which specializes in the development of open-source accessories, has introduced the Classic 2 – an updated version of the trackball. The device not only performs the usual functions, but also allows users to make changes, reflash it, and if necessary, even print the case on a 3D printer, using the documentation published on Github.
The Classic 2 has a new scrolling mechanism, the speed of which exceeds the previous version by fifteen times, ensuring smooth and accurate scrolling. The design uses Omron D2LS-21 switches, which are designed for more than 5 million clicks and reduce the likelihood of false positives. The device also received a USB-C connector, which replaced the outdated and bulky USB-B.
The project remains completely open: the company provides access to all source files, including STEP models, PCB diagrams and firmware. Detailed documentation contains step-by-step instructions, diagrams and photos, allowing users to assemble, modify or maintain the trackball themselves.
The Classic 2 measures 175×99×60 mm and weighs 260 g. The device is equipped with a ball with a diameter of 44 mm and a PMW-3360 sensor with a polling rate of over 1000 Hz. The base CPI value is 800, but if necessary it can be increased to 12,000. The maximum acceleration reaches 50g. The device is based on a Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller with a Cortex M0 processor operating at a frequency of 125 MHz. Compatibility is declared with the operating systems Windows, MacOS and Linux.
Pre-orders for the Classic 2 are open on the official website. Three package options are available: a fully assembled version for $145, a self-assembly kit for $100, and a basic set of components for $14.
