Amazfit Bip 6 has GPS, Bluetooth for calls from the watch and 2 weeks of battery life

Amazfit has introduced a new model of the Bip 6 smartwatch, which became the successor to the Bip 5, released in 2023. The watch is equipped with a 1.97-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 450×390 pixels, a density of 302 ppi and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. The screen is protected by tempered glass with an anti-fingerprint coating. More than 400 watch face design options are supported.

The device body is made of aluminum alloy and fiber-reinforced polymer. The weight of the watch without a strap is 27.9 g. 22 mm wide straps made of liquid silicone are used, with the ability to adjust for wrists from 130 to 195 mm.

The Amazfit Bip 6 offers standard health monitoring features, including sleep tracking, heart rate, blood oxygen, and stress levels. The watch supports over 140 sports modes, and also offers menstrual cycle monitoring with exercise and nutrition recommendations from Wild.AI.

Other features include 5 ATM water resistance, Bluetooth calling support, and a built-in speaker and microphone. The device has GPS with the ability to download maps for navigation. Voice control is supported, as well as Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity to smartphones running Android 7.0 and above, as well as iOS 14.0 and above. The battery capacity is 340 mAh, which provides up to 14 days of battery life with standard use. The watch is available in four colors. Their cost is $79.