MSI has introduced a new MAG 271QPX X24 gaming monitor with a diagonal of 26.5 inches and QD-OLED technology. The device is available for purchase on the Newegg platform for $ 679.99.
This model is aimed at professional gamers, providing a high refresh rate and contrast of the OLED display. The screen with a resolution of 2560×1440 (WQHD) covers 98% of the Adobe RGB color space and 99% of the DCI-P3. The refresh rate is 240 Hz, and the pixel response time when switching from gray to gray is 0.03 ms, which minimizes blurring in dynamic scenes.
The monitor has a contrast ratio of 1,500,000:1 and is certified according to the VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 standard. The maximum brightness reaches 1,000 nits at 3% APL, which improves the display of dark scenes and color saturation.
To increase the service life of the OLED panel, MSI uses the OLED Care 2.0 cooling system. It includes a graphene film and a special radiator, allowing you to do without fans and reducing the risk of overheating.
The arsenal of interfaces includes two HDMI 2.1 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4a with support for 240 Hz. There are no USB ports, but there is a 3.5 mm audio jack and a Kensington lock slot.
The monitor stand allows you to change the tilt angle (-5 ° to 20 °), swivel (-30 ° to 30 °), rotate (-90 ° to 90 °) and adjust the height within 110 mm. It also provides a 100×100 mm VESA mount.
