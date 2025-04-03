Ethereum breaks records of decline in the last 7 years

Ethereum has been in the spotlight, but the news about it is far from optimistic. The cryptocurrency market is going through difficult times, and the general mood of investors is deteriorating. The end of March, the last month of the first quarter of 2025, is accompanied by a decline in the prices of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and most altcoins.

Against this background, Ethereum ended the first quarter of the year with the worst profitability indicators since 2018. This development disappointed those who expected altcoins to grow. Ethereum’s quarterly profitability is usually high at the beginning of the year, and in the years after the Bitcoin halving, the cryptocurrency has set new price records. However, this time the situation was different.

Over the past three months, Ethereum has faced record sales. Long-term investors and large owners (“whales”) have begun to actively sell the asset, reacting to the collapse of the crypto market.

Additional pressure on Ethereum was put by technical difficulties on the network. In early March, problems arose during a major Pectra update, which led to its termination by the developers.