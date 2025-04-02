Samsung Exynos Auto UA200 – automotive chip with support for precise positioning02.04.25
Samsung has introduced its new ultra-wideband (UWB) chip for cars, the Exynos Auto UA200.
The Exynos Auto UA200 chip provides high-precision distance measurement of up to one centimeter, and also offers advanced security features. When used in a vehicle key, it can accurately determine the owner’s location in relation to the car.
The Exynos Auto UA200 can interact with radar systems, allowing it to monitor the driver’s breathing and ensure the operation of the child presence detection system (CPD). This technology will become mandatory in European countries from 2025. To protect the temporal data of the signal, Scrambled Timestamp Sequence (STS) technology is used, which provides additional encryption.
The chip includes a tri-core Cortex-M33 microcontroller, a radio frequency module, a base unit, a power-efficient management unit (PMU), and built-in NVM memory. The amount of RAM is 416 KB, and the built-in eFlash flash memory is 2 MB.
The Exynos Auto UA200 is currently undergoing testing, and mass release is planned for the near future.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Logitech has great wireless mice, and there’s also the G Powerplay 2 wireless charging mat that will keep them charged right while you’re using them.
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Samsung Exynos Auto UA200 – automotive chip with support for precise positioning car processor Samsung
Samsung has introduced its new ultra-wideband (UWB) chip for cars – the Exynos Auto UA200.
MSI MAG 271QPX X24 gaming monitor with 240 Hz and QD-OLED matrix costs $680 monitor MSI OLED
MSI has introduced the new MAG 271QPX X24 gaming monitor with a diagonal of 26.5 inches and QD-OLED technology. The device is available for purchase on the Newegg platform for a price of $679.99.
bypassnro command for windows 11 will no longer work
Audi A5 PHEV version can travel up to 116 km on electric power
Google Drive for Windows now works on ARM-based Windows devices
HP ZBook Ultra 14 laptops with AMD Strix Halo hybrid processors
It will be easier for Ukrainian operators to obtain land for mobile communication base stations
Google introduces Gemini 2.5 Pro AI with deep thinking features
The 27-inch AOC Q27G3H monitor with a 200 Hz refresh rate costs $160
You can put music in your status on WhatsApp
New Xiaomi smart TVs get Google TV
Discord has received a major update