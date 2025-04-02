Samsung Exynos Auto UA200 – automotive chip with support for precise positioning

Samsung has introduced its new ultra-wideband (UWB) chip for cars, the Exynos Auto UA200.

The Exynos Auto UA200 chip provides high-precision distance measurement of up to one centimeter, and also offers advanced security features. When used in a vehicle key, it can accurately determine the owner’s location in relation to the car.

The Exynos Auto UA200 can interact with radar systems, allowing it to monitor the driver’s breathing and ensure the operation of the child presence detection system (CPD). This technology will become mandatory in European countries from 2025. To protect the temporal data of the signal, Scrambled Timestamp Sequence (STS) technology is used, which provides additional encryption.

The chip includes a tri-core Cortex-M33 microcontroller, a radio frequency module, a base unit, a power-efficient management unit (PMU), and built-in NVM memory. The amount of RAM is 416 KB, and the built-in eFlash flash memory is 2 MB.

The Exynos Auto UA200 is currently undergoing testing, and mass release is planned for the near future.