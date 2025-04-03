Apple and SpaceX are actively competing for satellite communications services

Apple and SpaceX have entered a competitive battle for leadership in the field of satellite communications for mobile devices. Both companies are seeking to eliminate areas without cellular coverage using satellite technology, which has led to competition for spectrum and aggravation of their relationship.

Apple is actively developing satellite technology, having invested more than $ 1 billion in Globalstar to support the satellite communication function of the iPhone. This technology allows users to send messages and contact emergency services in areas without cellular signal. In turn, SpaceX has already launched more than 550 satellites for Starlink into orbit, providing Internet connectivity in remote areas.

The confrontation between the companies intensified when SpaceX and its partner T-Mobile offered Apple cooperation on integrating Starlink into the iPhone. After lengthy negotiations, an agreement was reached that allowed SpaceX and T-Mobile to operate on new iPhone models, while Apple retained control of its software ecosystem.

Tensions remain, however: SpaceX has filed a lawsuit with the Federal Communications Commission demanding that Globalstar reject its application to use certain frequencies for new Apple-funded satellites. The company claims that the frequencies are not being used efficiently.