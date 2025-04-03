Apple and SpaceX are actively competing for satellite communications services03.04.25
Apple and SpaceX have entered a competitive battle for leadership in the field of satellite communications for mobile devices. Both companies are seeking to eliminate areas without cellular coverage using satellite technology, which has led to competition for spectrum and aggravation of their relationship.
Apple is actively developing satellite technology, having invested more than $ 1 billion in Globalstar to support the satellite communication function of the iPhone. This technology allows users to send messages and contact emergency services in areas without cellular signal. In turn, SpaceX has already launched more than 550 satellites for Starlink into orbit, providing Internet connectivity in remote areas.
The confrontation between the companies intensified when SpaceX and its partner T-Mobile offered Apple cooperation on integrating Starlink into the iPhone. After lengthy negotiations, an agreement was reached that allowed SpaceX and T-Mobile to operate on new iPhone models, while Apple retained control of its software ecosystem.
Tensions remain, however: SpaceX has filed a lawsuit with the Federal Communications Commission demanding that Globalstar reject its application to use certain frequencies for new Apple-funded satellites. The company claims that the frequencies are not being used efficiently.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Logitech has great wireless mice, and there’s also the G Powerplay 2 wireless charging mat that will keep them charged right while you’re using them.
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Apple and SpaceX are actively competing for satellite communications services Apple Elon Musk
Apple and SpaceX are in a race to become the leader in satellite communications for mobile devices. Both companies are aiming to eliminate cellular blackouts using satellite technology.
Ethereum breaks records of decline in the last 7 years cryptocurrency
Ethereum is in the spotlight, but the news about it is far from optimistic. The cryptocurrency market is going through difficult times
Ethereum breaks records of decline in the last 7 years
Amazfit Bip 6 has GPS, Bluetooth for calls from the watch and 2 weeks of battery life
Affordable Redmi G27Q 240Hz 2K gaming monitor costs $165
Google Chrome browser gets multitasking mode
bypassnro command for windows 11 will no longer work
Audi A5 PHEV version can travel up to 116 km on electric power
Google Drive for Windows now works on ARM-based Windows devices
HP ZBook Ultra 14 laptops with AMD Strix Halo hybrid processors
It will be easier for Ukrainian operators to obtain land for mobile communication base stations
Google introduces Gemini 2.5 Pro AI with deep thinking features