HP ZBook Ultra 14 laptops with AMD Strix Halo hybrid processors01.04.25
HP has introduced a new series of ZBook Ultra 14 laptops, built on the basis of AMD Strix Halo hybrid processors. These are multi-chip solutions for laptops with powerful integrated graphics that can compete with discrete video adapters. The devices are aimed at professional users and are characterized by high performance, but their cost makes them affordable for far from everyone.
The basic configuration includes a Ryzen AI Max Pro 385 processor, 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 512 GB SSD. The cost of such a model is $4296. The flagship version with a Ryzen AI Max Pro 395, 128 GB of RAM and a 4 TB SSD is estimated at $8250.
The laptops are equipped with integrated Radeon 8050S or 8060S graphics, which allows them to be used for tasks requiring high computing power. The displays are offered in several versions – from WUXGA (1920×1200) to OLED with a resolution of 2.8K. The autonomy is provided by a 74.5 Wh battery. Depending on the model, the laptops are equipped with processors with 8, 12 or 16 cores.
Configurations and prices
The cost of devices varies depending on the characteristics:
- Ryzen AI Max Pro 385/32 GB LPDDR5X / 512 GB SSD / Radeon 8050S – $4296
- Ryzen AI Max Pro 385 / 32 GB LPDDR5X / 1 TB SSD / Radeon 8050S – $4945
- Ryzen AI Max Pro 390 / 64 GB LPDDR5X / 1 TB SSD / Radeon 8050S – $5338
- Ryzen AI Max Pro 395/64 GB LPDDR5X / 1 TB SSD / Radeon 8060S – $5660
- Ryzen AI Max Pro 395/64 GB LPDDR5X / 2 TB SSD / Radeon 8060S – $6290
- Ryzen AI Max Pro 395 / 128 GB LPDDR5X / 1 TB SSD / Radeon 8060S – $6445
- Ryzen AI Max Pro 395 / 128GB LPDDR5X / 2TB SSD / Radeon 8060S – $7049
- Ryzen AI Max Pro 395 / 128GB LPDDR5X / 4TB SSD / Radeon 8060S – $8250
The ZBook Ultra 14 series is designed for professionals working with heavy computing workloads, including rendering, modeling, and machine learning.
