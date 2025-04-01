Google Drive for Windows now works on ARM-based Windows devices01.04.25
Google has announced that the Google Drive app for Windows is now available to all users of ARM-based devices, including Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus chipsets. This update opens up access to file syncing and storage on PCs with Snapdragon processors, including Microsoft Surface laptops and devices from other manufacturers.
The app is adapted for the ARM64 architecture, which allows Google Drive to be integrated directly into Windows Explorer. This simplifies access to files and allows you to work with documents on Google Drive without the need for additional programs.
In addition, Google has updated the Quick Share app for Windows, adding ARM support, but this version is still not fully native to the platform.
You can download the updated app from the official Google website. It is also worth noting the new feature in Google Drive, which allows you to classify files into categories such as “Auto”, “Banking”, “Medical”, “Travel” and many others. This improvement allows for flexible file management, as each file can belong to multiple categories at the same time, improving data organization.
